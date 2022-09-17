header image

1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Hart District Announces Beginning of Foothill League Competition
| Friday, Sep 16, 2022
hart district football tonightcrop

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Foothill League Competition will start Friday, Sept. 16.

West Ranch High School will play Canyon High School at College of the Canyons at 7 p.m.

Valencia High School will face off against Saugus High School at Valencia High School at 7 p.m.

Golden Valley High School will play Castaic High School at Canyon High School at 7 p.m.

Hart High School has a bye this week.

hart district football
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
TMU Mustangs Golf Drive Past Competition in Final Round

TMU Mustangs Golf Drive Past Competition in Final Round
Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master's University Mustangs men's golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10

Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic

Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is still offering registration for the 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic.
FULL STORY...

TMU Golfers Start Season Strong in First Tourney Play

TMU Golfers Start Season Strong in First Tourney Play
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
The Master's University golfers finally got on the links for their first competitive golf of the season Monday, Sept. 12 with the men playing 36 holes and the women getting in 18 at the California State Intercollegiate tournament.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
L.A. County Health Alert: Counterfeit Pills Contaminated with Fentanyl
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
L.A. County Health Alert: Counterfeit Pills Contaminated with Fentanyl
Friday COVID Roundup: New Fall Booster Vaccine Urged to Prevent Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,944 new cases countywide and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: New Fall Booster Vaccine Urged to Prevent Winter Surge
Sept. 29: Child & Family Center Holds Sober Social Event
The Child & Family Center will host the first Sober Social Event on Thursday, Sept. 29 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 29: Child & Family Center Holds Sober Social Event
Caltrans to Begin Work on Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd Off-ramp
The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022.
Caltrans to Begin Work on Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd Off-ramp
CalArts Center for New Performance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with the world premiere of "Scene with Cranes," written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang.
CalArts Center for New Performance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season
TMU Mustangs Golf Drive Past Competition in Final Round
Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master's University Mustangs men's golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
TMU Mustangs Golf Drive Past Competition in Final Round
Sept. 23: Chamber to Hold J Sabry Fine Art Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is welcoming J Sabry Fine Art to the Santa Clarita Valley with a grand opening ribbon cutting.
Sept. 23: Chamber to Hold J Sabry Fine Art Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Council Votes to Take Over SCVHistory Archive, OK’s Funding
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a $300,000 grand request on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from SCVTV to facilitate technology upgrades in order to preserve the archival items saved on the SCVHistory.com website.
Council Votes to Take Over SCVHistory Archive, OK’s Funding
Sept. 18-24: Child Passenger Safety Week
The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.
Sept. 18-24: Child Passenger Safety Week
Princess Cruises Unveils Next Generation Ship, Sun Princess
Princess Cruises revealed a stunning new and bespoke ship platform that is the brand’s largest ship. It is expected the new ship will accommodate more than 4,000 guests.
Princess Cruises Unveils Next Generation Ship, Sun Princess
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA.
Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,862 new cases countywide and 66 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a a free walk-in flu shot clinic Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex
A community blood drive will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to donate blood at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
