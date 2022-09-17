Hart District Announces Beginning of Foothill League Competition

Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master's University Mustangs men's golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
The Master's University golfers finally got on the links for their first competitive golf of the season Monday, Sept. 12 with the men playing 36 holes and the women getting in 18 at the California State Intercollegiate tournament.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022.
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with the world premiere of "Scene with Cranes," written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang.
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a $300,000 grand request on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from SCVTV to facilitate technology upgrades in order to preserve the archival items saved on the SCVHistory.com website.
The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA.
Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.
