Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation plays a pivotal role in fostering business growth and prosperity within the region. SCVEDC’s overarching goals are to support the creation of high-paying jobs for its trained workforce, stimulate economic activity that grows the regional tax base, and strategically position the Santa Clarita Valley and its businesses to better compete in the global economy. Through a multifaceted approach, the SCVEDC assists businesses with expansion within the SCV and relocation to the SCV by providing comprehensive support services tailored to their specific needs.

This includes supporting site selection processes assessing workforce, utility, and permitting requirements of Los Angeles County and the city of Santa Clarita; identifying incentives and tax credits extended by Los Angeles County, the city of Santa Clarita, and California; and connecting businesses with local resources and industry networks. Furthermore, the SCVEDC helps to connect commercial brokers, developers, general contractors, environmental consultants, and other commercial property service providers to best support company expansions and relocations.

Additionally, the SCVEDC works closely with companies to address workforce and training needs by collaborating with workforce development boards and educational institutions to ensure a skilled labor force aligns with industry demands. One example would be apprenticeship programs whereby employer benefits include formalizing incumbent worker training that provides a clear path for advancement (i.e., from a technician to an engineer) and employee benefits include hands-on structured career training. By fostering a collaborative ecosystem conducive to innovation, the SCVEDC continues to drive economic development, job creation, and overall prosperity throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

Take advantage of SCVEDc’s expertise and resources to make your business thrive in this dynamic and business-friendly region!

For more information about business relocation into the SCV, business expansion within the SCV, or other related business services, contact Dr. Jey Wagner, president and CEO at jeywagner@scvedc.org.

For more information about pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs, and other workforce development needs, contact Ondre’ Seltzer, vice president of Workforce and Economic Development at ondreseltzer@scvedc.org.

