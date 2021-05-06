header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 6
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
| Thursday, May 6, 2021
Hart District

The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for one new member to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. This member will serve a two-year term with a maximum of three consecutive terms.

The committee is looking for one member filling the “Member in a Bona Fide Taxpayer Organization” category and would need to be an active member of that organization.

Employees, contractors, vendors and consultants of the William S. Hart Union High School District are not eligible to be on the committee.

Measure SA is a $300 million general obligation bond passed by voters in Santa Clarita in November, 2008. Its purpose is to fund construction projects such as the new Castaic High School, Performing Arts Centers at Canyon and Saugus High Schools, and improvement projects at other high schools and junior highs.

The application for the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee can be found online through the following link https://4.files.edl.io/f6b7/05/06/21/150530-650be999-3266-4963-9e68-5000e900440c.pdf. All completed applications must be sent to Lisa Arnone at larnone@hartdistrict.org. This position will remain open until filled.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member

Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
Thursday, May 6, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for one new member to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year

Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Santa Clarita Valley public junior high and high school students will remain in the blended learning model — two days a week of in-person instruction — for the remainder of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Wednesday night.
FULL STORY...

Hart Governing Board Returns to In-Person Meetings, Set to Discuss Reducing Credits for Graduation

Hart Governing Board Returns to In-Person Meetings, Set to Discuss Reducing Credits for Graduation
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
During their first in-person meeting of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are planning to hear public comments under a new format Wednesday, as well as discuss a potential decrease to the number of units seniors need to graduate in light of COVID-19.  
FULL STORY...

Four Hart District Schools Named 2021 Distinguished Schools

Four Hart District Schools Named 2021 Distinguished Schools
Monday, May 3, 2021
Four high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named 2021 California Distinguished Schools by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond including Academy of the Canyons, Golden Valley, Hart and West Ranch.
FULL STORY...

Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff

Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, William S. Hart Union High School District nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for one new member to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version,” a live virtual musical production based on the eponymous beloved television series on May 7-9.
May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Santa Clarita Valley public junior high and high school students will remain in the blended learning model — two days a week of in-person instruction — for the remainder of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Wednesday night.
Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Health Officer Order Updates Effective Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,744
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 21 new deaths and 287 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with Santa Clarita cases totaling 27,744.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Health Officer Order Updates Effective Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,744
Hart Governing Board Returns to In-Person Meetings, Set to Discuss Reducing Credits for Graduation
During their first in-person meeting of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are planning to hear public comments under a new format Wednesday, as well as discuss a potential decrease to the number of units seniors need to graduate in light of COVID-19.  
Hart Governing Board Returns to In-Person Meetings, Set to Discuss Reducing Credits for Graduation
Arraignment Continued for Estranged Husband Accused of Murdering Michelle Dorsey
For the second time since his arrest, Michelle Dorsey’s estranged husband — who is accused of having killed his wife in her Saugus home last month — had a continuation of his arraignment.  
Arraignment Continued for Estranged Husband Accused of Murdering Michelle Dorsey
SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser
After a year of virtual learning, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra's spring semester will host its grand finale, a virtual concert fundraiser, to help recoup losses during the pandemic.
SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser
CHP Emphasizes Bicycling Safety Is Shared Responsibility
The California Highway Patrol is reminding cyclists and motorists to share the road and remember traffic safety saves lives during this years National Bicycle Safety month all May.
CHP Emphasizes Bicycling Safety Is Shared Responsibility
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department announced a live virtual production of "The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version", based on the eponymous television series. 
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital revealed a new addition to their leadership staff, bringing more than 30 years of medical experience to the hospital. 
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is once again hosting their monthly free catalytic converter etching event, adding more dates and locations to have a converter etched. 
May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location
City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green
The annual Bike to Work challenge is once again rolling into town for a week long going green challenge, starting next week. The challenge will begin Monday May 10 and go through Friday May 14. 
City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
The William S Hart Education Foundation announced events will be returning this year and into 2022, starting with their new Cars under the Stars event. 
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
The annual State of the County will be held in-person at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday. The SCV Chamber and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working to create an event to celebrate the reopening of our economy which will include remarks by the Supervisor and full access to rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
The city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department was once again recognized by statewide organizations as a pair of 2020 capital improvement projects were honored by the Outstanding Local Streets and Roads Awards Program.
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m.
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop
Have your fundraising efforts fallen flat? Need help raising money for your organization? Join JCI Santa Clarita for an interactive conversation about nonprofit fundraising with fundraising experts and JCI members Michelle Rey and Mallory Staley.
May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop
Reopenings Expected Thursday as L.A. County Moves to Least-Restrictive Yellow Tier
Los Angeles County’s continually declining COVID-19 metrics have met the threshold to move into the least-restrictive, yellow tier this week, allowing for more business reopenings starting Thursday.
Reopenings Expected Thursday as L.A. County Moves to Least-Restrictive Yellow Tier
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Setting Up Higher Capacity Limits; SCV Cases Total 27,737
Los Angeles County has met the threshold for the least restrictive yellow tier in the State's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Setting Up Higher Capacity Limits; SCV Cases Total 27,737
L.A. County Library Awarded $20K Edison International Grant for New Virtual Nature Series
L.A. County Library has received a $20,000 grant from Edison International to develop a new virtual Nature Exploration series about the wonders of our natural world—from what we can discover in our own backyards, to what we can learn from scientists and environmental studies professionals.
L.A. County Library Awarded $20K Edison International Grant for New Virtual Nature Series
Newhall Crossings Featuring Works by CalArtians
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
Newhall Crossings Featuring Works by CalArtians
May 18: VIA Virtual Series to Present Active Shooter Awareness Training
No business is immune from the unthinkable. Workplace violence is an increasingly important topic for organizations of all types.
May 18: VIA Virtual Series to Present Active Shooter Awareness Training
%d bloggers like this: