Hart District Sets Schedule for June Drive-Thru Graduations
| Wednesday, May 27, 2020
drive-thru graduations - Hart District

The William S. Hart Union High School District has set a schedule for drive-thru graduations for each Class of 2020 at Central Park during June.

District officials sent the following note to parents and students on Wednesday:

Last week we received great news – the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health loosened its “Safer at Home” restrictions and will now allow drive-thru graduations.

With that news, the Hart School District has been working feverishly to create drive-thru graduations for each graduating Class of 2020, complete with stage, reading of the names, and a picture taken by O’Connor Photography. We think we’ve put together something special and we hope you can join us for this “historic” event.

Each graduate car parade will happen at Central Park. Cars will enter at the stoplight off Bouquet Canyon Road and will be directed to the back of the park where the stage will be set up.

We are requesting one car per family, please, and that everyone remains in the car at all times except for the graduate, who will be allowed to walk the stage.

Masks are required.

Once your senior has crossed the stage and has had their picture taken, they will return to their car. Please follow the signs back to the stoplight to exit onto Bouquet Canyon Road.

More detailed information, such as what time your student should arrive (students will be assigned a time slot between 8 am and 2 pm based on alphabetical order), will follow from your individual school site in the coming days, and all questions should be directed to your school.

For now, it’s important to reserve the date for your school’s drive-thru graduation parade. All ceremonies, unless otherwise noted, will begin at 8 am:

Date and School
Monday, June 1 Bowman
Monday, June 1 Sequoia – 10:30 am
Tuesday, June 2 Hart
Wednesday, June 3 Canyon
Thursday, June 4 West Ranch
Friday, June 5 Saugus
Monday, June 8 Golden Valley
Tuesday, June 9 Valencia (Part 1)
Wednesday, June 10 Valencia (Part 2)
Thursday, June 11 Learning Post
Thursday, June 11 AOC – 9:30 am

If you can’t make it to the drive-thru graduation, we will be live-streaming the event. Details on how you and your friends and family, near and far, will be able to watch will be sent in the coming days.

Please know we will be following all guidelines set forth by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, CDC and California Department of Education. We expect all participants to adhere to this guidance as well. Failure to do so may mean losing your chance to participate in this event.

In an ideal world, we would have had more time to share information about these events so that families could plan accordingly. However, with the sudden reversal of restrictions on car parade graduations last Friday, we have had to move quickly to ensure that we don’t miss this opportunity to recognize our seniors. Thank you for your patience.

Please spread the word, and let’s make this a fun and celebratory event.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths due to the virus countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new deaths, bringing the SCV's total fatalities to 20.
Santa Clarita is among the top 40 cities in Los Angeles County facing the highest unemployment rates amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to recently released state data.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has set a schedule for drive-thru graduations for each Class of 2020 at Central Park during June.
