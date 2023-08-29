Hart District Students Medal in World Dragon Boat Racing Championships

Six students from the William S. Hart Union School District represented the USA at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand Aug. 7-13. The event was sanctioned by the International Dragon Boat Federation.
The team raced in the 2000m, 1000m, 500m and 200m events and dominated the world stage, bringing home a multitude of medals for the United States.
Students on the team included Cam Ely, Shreeya Prabhughate and Sofia Fronti from Valencia High School, Dhruv Kulkarni and Aditya Mahajan from West Ranch High School and Varun Prakash from Academy of the Canyons.
These athletes started paddling locally at Castaic Lake and currently are with the Los Angeles County Dragon Boat Club in Irwindale and Team USA.
The Master's University Women's Soccer team picked up two second-half goals from Holly McRitchie and Harmony Rohde to defeat the Soka University of America Lions 2-0 Saturday at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
I hope you and your family have found some time to recharge this summer. We certainly dodged a bullet this month when Tropical Storm Hilary didn’t do the damage some had forecast. That said, I believe the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs was well-positioned to adapt and respond had conditions been worse.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 14 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Academy of the Canyons and Learning Post Academy also earned distinction.
Earlier this year, I introduced Senate Bill 14 to combat human trafficking. This bill will hold sex traffickers of minors accountable by classifying this crime as a serious felony. Shockingly, the sex trafficking of a minor is not listed as a serious crime under California law.
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking an artwork to be permanently located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The city intends to select one artist to design and fabricate an original, site-specific artwork to be located on a wall and visible adjacent to the newly built indoor Roller Rink facility. Deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 4.
Outlets at Tejon will host its Third Annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expected to draw hundreds to the event, the shopping center is recruiting cars from across the state to show up for judging and awards. Car clubs and individual entries are now being accepted.
The California Department of Transportation advises Santa Clarita Valley residents that State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway, SR-2) remains closed from north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road to Vincent Gulch Road through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Westcore, a leading industrial real estate acquisition, development and asset management firm, acquired the 3.5 million-square-foot Odyssey Portfolio, comprised of industrial properties in Valencia, Livermore and Chino for an undisclosed sum.
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at The Centre.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.
Throughout the past decade, California has experienced some of the worst droughts in history – partnered with catastrophic wildfires, diminishing water levels in our lakes and rivers and water restrictions impacting millions throughout the state.
