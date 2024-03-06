March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024

By Hart School District

The 12th Annual Hart Games return on Monday, March 18 at Valencia High School in Valencia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Approximately 350 special education students from seven schools throughout the William S. Hart Union School District (La Mesa, Rio Norte, Rancho Pico and Arroyo Seco Junior High schools and Canyon, Golden Valley and Valencia High Schools) along with three other schools outside of the district (Trinity Classical Academy, Agape Village and Santa Clarita Valley International School), compete at the yearly track and field meet, sponsored and organized by Hart District’s Adapted Physical Education Department.

The games are a culmination of a physical education track and field unit and a way for special needs students to showcase their skills and build camaraderie. The competition is fierce, but friendly.

“We are so proud of the athletes that are competing this year. They have been training diligently and are very excited,” said Patti Miller, director of the Hart Games. “The students who compete take it seriously, but we ensure they all have fun while doing so.”

All track athletes receive ribbons as they cross the finish line. No matter the place or pace, volunteers make every athlete feel as if they won first as they hand them their ribbons with high fives, “knuckles” and cheers.

“Our special athletes will bask in the glow of being the center of attention in an arena that is typically reserved for the physically gifted,” Miller said. “Our athletes have to face many challenges even to participate, so this is a day to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Miller notes that the event has thrived for a dozen years because of the outstanding support and hard work from the Hart District’s teachers and approximately 90 volunteers and parents who generously donate their time to this program.

“A huge thank you to our Adapted Physical Education Department for making this happen,” she said. “We are grateful!”

The Hart Games include:

50 yard dash / 100 yard dash / 200 meter dash

100 yard hurdles

4 x 100 baton relay

Running long jump

High jump

Shot put, discus, javelin and softball throw

Events take place simultaneously across the field with students competing for ribbons. The opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m.

