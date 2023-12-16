header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 15
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays
| Friday, Dec 15, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off its high profile acquistion of famed Angels player Shohei Ohtani, are making another significant roster upgrade. The Dodgers have agreed to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Glasnow was a standout player when he played with the Hart High School baseball team with a 1.25 ERA and 99 strikeouts. He was a member of the Hart Baseball team from 2007 to 2011 and went on to be selected in the fifth round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He made his big league debut in 2016.

Glasnow, 30, has had a lengthy injury history that has prevented him from throwing a full MLB season. This year’s 120 innings are his career high in the big leagues.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays

Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays
Friday, Dec 15, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off its high profile acquistion of famed Angels player Shohei Ohtani, are making another significant roster upgrade. The Dodgers have agreed to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa

Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
College of the Canyons traveled to San Diego Mesa College recently, snapping a five-game losing streak by bringing home an 83-77 double-overtime victory.  
FULL STORY...

Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador

Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
California State University, Northridge baseball head coach Eddie Cornejo announced the addition of six-year-old Andrew Rivera as an honorary Matador this season.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58

Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
The Master's University women's basketball team traveled down to Los Angeles Sunday for an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Loyola Marymount, coming up on the short end of the 58-46 score.
FULL STORY...

Start 2024 at TMU’s Winter 5K

Start 2024 at TMU’s Winter 5K
Thursday, Dec 7, 2023
The Master's University will host its acclaimed Winter 5K run on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, starting at 9 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bridge to Home Shelter Offers Naming Opportunities
The future Santa Clarita Bridge to Home Full-Service Interim Shelter, located at 23031 Drayton Street in Newhall is looking for donors seeking naming opportunites.
Bridge to Home Shelter Offers Naming Opportunities
Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays
The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off its high profile acquistion of famed Angels player Shohei Ohtani, are making another significant roster upgrade. The Dodgers have agreed to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays
Dec. 16: Ridge Route Needs Volunteers to Fill Sandbags
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization is looking for volunteers to help fill and distribute sandbags to an at-risk section of the Old Ridge Route on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon.
Dec. 16: Ridge Route Needs Volunteers to Fill Sandbags
California School Dashboard 2023 Update Shows Improvements
The 2023 California School Dashboard is now online with data showing statewide improvements in student outcomes in several areas. The Dashboard is a key component of the state’s school accountability system, which includes the latest data on graduation rates, suspension rates, test scores, English Learner progress, the college/career indicator, chronic absenteeism and local indicators.
California School Dashboard 2023 Update Shows Improvements
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Common Sense Precautions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 164 new laboratory confirmed cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Common Sense Precautions
Saugus School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board was held Tuesday, Dec. 12 with Matthew Watson elected school board president for 2024. He replaces Katherine Cooper who served as 2023 board president.
Saugus School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, announced the two captains who will serve as masters of the line’s second Sphere Class cruise ship, Star Princess, during an official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger’s office is always looking for eager, dedicated public servants.
Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
Spectrum announced the completion of a network expansion that will bring gigabit broadband to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in the Los Angeles County community of Val Verde. The $1.6 million project comprises more than 10 miles of network construction.
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
Cameron Smyth Takes Up Gavel as Santa Clarita Mayor for Fifth Time
The Santa Clarita City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 celebrated outgoing Mayor Jason Gibbs as he gave up the gavel to Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth. Smyth was unanimously elected mayor of Santa Clarita for the fifth time.
Cameron Smyth Takes Up Gavel as Santa Clarita Mayor for Fifth Time
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
Zoya Kalinsky, a 7th grader at iLEAD Hybrid, a TK-12th grade tuition-free charter school, addressed the United Nations ECOSOC Chamber for the UNiTE Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Girls on Nov. 22
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
Six Hart District high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2022-23, placing them in the top 30% of eligible schools.
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2024 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
CDPH Launches Resource Website to Tackle Opioid Crisis
The California Department of Public Health launched Thursday an all-new, comprehensive opioid website that gives Californians a single source of prevention, data, treatment and support information.
CDPH Launches Resource Website to Tackle Opioid Crisis
CSUN Professors Offer Advice on Gift Giving for Kids
In an era where there seem to be endless options when shopping for kids’ toys, California State University, Northridge experts in child development and the dynamics of play are offering advice on holiday shopping this season.  
CSUN Professors Offer Advice on Gift Giving for Kids
Bill Miranda | Holiday Season Safety Tips
Cold nights, fireplaces, the fresh scent of pine – all markers that the holiday season is upon us.
Bill Miranda | Holiday Season Safety Tips
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
The Gibbons Conservation Center is thrilled to announce they reached their goal, thanking everyone who donated to their November Matching Gift of $15,000.
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
The November fire that shut down a section of the 10 Freeway — subsequently reopening more than a week after the blaze severely damaged a crucial artery for Los Angeles drivers — brought comparison to the 1994 Northridge earthquake and damage it caused to roadways across the region.
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
As the busiest shopping season of the year ramps up, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Team DEO, is calling on all L.A. County residents to shop at local mom and pop shops and small businesses across the county during the holiday season.
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
SCVNews.com
%d