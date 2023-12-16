Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off its high profile acquistion of famed Angels player Shohei Ohtani, are making another significant roster upgrade. The Dodgers have agreed to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Glasnow was a standout player when he played with the Hart High School baseball team with a 1.25 ERA and 99 strikeouts. He was a member of the Hart Baseball team from 2007 to 2011 and went on to be selected in the fifth round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He made his big league debut in 2016.

Glasnow, 30, has had a lengthy injury history that has prevented him from throwing a full MLB season. This year’s 120 innings are his career high in the big leagues.

