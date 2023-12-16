Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays

|
The future Santa Clarita Bridge to Home Full-Service Interim Shelter, located at 23031 Drayton Street in Newhall is looking for donors seeking naming opportunites.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off its high profile acquistion of famed Angels player Shohei Ohtani, are making another significant roster upgrade. The Dodgers have agreed to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization is looking for volunteers to help fill and distribute sandbags to an at-risk section of the Old Ridge Route on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon.
The 2023 California School Dashboard is now online with data showing statewide improvements in student outcomes in several areas. The Dashboard is a key component of the state’s school accountability system, which includes the latest data on graduation rates, suspension rates, test scores, English Learner progress, the college/career indicator, chronic absenteeism and local indicators.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 164 new laboratory confirmed cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board was held Tuesday, Dec. 12 with Matthew Watson elected school board president for 2024. He replaces Katherine Cooper who served as 2023 board president.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, announced the two captains who will serve as masters of the line’s second Sphere Class cruise ship, Star Princess, during an official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger’s office is always looking for eager, dedicated public servants.
Spectrum announced the completion of a network expansion that will bring gigabit broadband to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in the Los Angeles County community of Val Verde. The $1.6 million project comprises more than 10 miles of network construction.
The Santa Clarita City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 celebrated outgoing Mayor Jason Gibbs as he gave up the gavel to Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth. Smyth was unanimously elected mayor of Santa Clarita for the fifth time.
1987
- Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story
]
Zoya Kalinsky, a 7th grader at iLEAD Hybrid, a TK-12th grade tuition-free charter school, addressed the United Nations ECOSOC Chamber for the UNiTE Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Girls on Nov. 22
Six Hart District high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2022-23, placing them in the top 30% of eligible schools.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2024 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
The California Department of Public Health launched Thursday an all-new, comprehensive opioid website that gives Californians a single source of prevention, data, treatment and support information.
In an era where there seem to be endless options when shopping for kids’ toys, California State University, Northridge experts in child development and the dynamics of play are offering advice on holiday shopping this season.
Cold nights, fireplaces, the fresh scent of pine – all markers that the holiday season is upon us.
1931
- Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story
]
The Gibbons Conservation Center is thrilled to announce they reached their goal, thanking everyone who donated to their November Matching Gift of $15,000.
The November fire that shut down a section of the 10 Freeway — subsequently reopening more than a week after the blaze severely damaged a crucial artery for Los Angeles drivers — brought comparison to the 1994 Northridge earthquake and damage it caused to roadways across the region.
As the busiest shopping season of the year ramps up, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Team DEO, is calling on all L.A. County residents to shop at local mom and pop shops and small businesses across the county during the holiday season.
