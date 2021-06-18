header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 17
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
Health Officer Issues Heat Alert To Last Through Saturday
| Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
high heat alert issued

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:

East San Gabriel Valley – through Friday, June 18

Santa Clarita Valley – through Saturday, June 19

Antelope Valley – through Sunday, June 20

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

– Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

– If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

– Cars get very hot. Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

– Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.

– Check on those at risk, like those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children, and those who live alone.

– If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes.

– Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The health and safety of staff and visitors at cooling centers is priority. Public Health notes the following for cooling centers:

Staff and visitors are instructed to stay home if they do not feel well. Any person reporting or exhibiting signs of illness is advised to seek appropriate medical care.
Staff and visitors are required to wear a face covering at all times, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Water Announces New Rate Changes And Charges
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
SCV Water Announces New Rate Changes And Charges
The Board of Directors approved a five-year schedule of changes to SCV Water’s rate structure on Tues, June 15
FULL STORY...
Health Officer Issues Heat Alert To Last Through Saturday
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
Health Officer Issues Heat Alert To Last Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Starts New Vaccine Sweepstakes; 28,074 Total SCV Cases
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Starts New Vaccine Sweepstakes; 28,074 Total SCV Cases
L.A. County Public Health confirmed today eight new deaths and 249 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,074 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Announces New Rate Changes And Charges
The Board of Directors approved a five-year schedule of changes to SCV Water’s rate structure on Tues, June 15
SCV Water Announces New Rate Changes And Charges
Health Officer Issues Heat Alert To Last Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas.
Health Officer Issues Heat Alert To Last Through Saturday
SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners
The SCV Education Foundation awarded six Hart High School District seniors $10,000 scholarships.
SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Starts New Vaccine Sweepstakes; 28,074 Total SCV Cases
L.A. County Public Health confirmed today eight new deaths and 249 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,074 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Starts New Vaccine Sweepstakes; 28,074 Total SCV Cases
SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks
Santa Clarita Public Library is inviting kids to have fun in the sun with music, movement and bubbles, with the "Bubbles and Bops" event. 
SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks
Juneteenth Picnic Set For Saturday At Central Park
SCV for Change is scheduled to host a Juneteenth event Saturday evening at Central Park featuring live music, a chalk art walk, tie dye station and raffle. 
Juneteenth Picnic Set For Saturday At Central Park
SCV Water Honored for PFAS Water Treatment Plant
SCV Water’s quick and proactive response to removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals in its groundwater supply received top honors as the Best Environmental Project from the American Public Works Association (APWA) – High Desert Branch.
SCV Water Honored for PFAS Water Treatment Plant
Herd Immunity Isn’t Just For Humans I Marcia Mayeda
I began working for my local veterinarian when I was in high school and remained at that job until I left for college.
Herd Immunity Isn’t Just For Humans I Marcia Mayeda
City Council to Resume In Person Public Participation
With restrictions easing in California and LA County, The Santa Clarita City Council is returning to fully in-person meetings starting with the meeting scheduled for Tues, June 22 at 6 p.m. 
City Council to Resume In Person Public Participation
Commission Approves Single Mother Housing
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission unanimously approved five single-story apartment units Tuesday for low-income single mothers and their children in Newhall.
Commission Approves Single Mother Housing
‘Your Legacy Will Live On’: Community Vigil Honors Firefighter Tory Carlon
First responders, family and friends gathered Thursday to celebrate the life and service of firefighter Tory Carlon, who was shot and killed at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce June 1.
‘Your Legacy Will Live On’: Community Vigil Honors Firefighter Tory Carlon
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
City Tourism Board Hears Recent Economic Development Efforts
The city of Santa Clarita’s tourism advisory board held its quarterly meeting Tuesday to hear updates on the city’s tourism advertising, special events and other economic development updates. 
City Tourism Board Hears Recent Economic Development Efforts
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Updates Travel Guidelines; 28,068 Total SCV Cases
L.A. County Public Health confirmed today five new deaths and 226 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,068 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Updates Travel Guidelines; 28,068 Total SCV Cases
Angeles Forest Fire Danger Raised To Very High
In a combination of extreme heat, low humidity, and record draught conditions Angeles National Forest fire danger level is being raised to "Very High" effective July 16. 
Angeles Forest Fire Danger Raised To Very High
The Cube Opens Public Ice Skating Sessions
As summer temps are rising The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center is opening public skating sessions. 
The Cube Opens Public Ice Skating Sessions
“Cars Under The Stars” Debuts In July
The first annual "Cars Under the Stars" is coming to The Westfield Town Center for the benefit of the WiSh foundation. 
“Cars Under The Stars” Debuts In July
College Of The Canyons: First In State To Launch Low Observable Training Program
College of the Canyons will be the only community college in the state to offer a Low Observable, stealth, coatings application program, this fall.
College Of The Canyons: First In State To Launch Low Observable Training Program
City to Refurbish Railroad Avenue
Santa Clarita city officials announced Railroad Avenue will be getting the rehab treatment starting next week.
City to Refurbish Railroad Avenue
Newsom Visits Magic Mountain As State Reopens
Governor Gavin Newsom visited Six Flags Magic Mountain Wednesday to celebrate the state’s reopening.
Newsom Visits Magic Mountain As State Reopens
Firefighters Put Out Second Fire at Newhall Apartment Complex
Firefighters returned to the scene of an earlier balcony fire at a Newhall apartment complex Tuesday night after the fire reignited. 
Firefighters Put Out Second Fire at Newhall Apartment Complex
Suspect Connected to Road-Rage Investigation Arrested Five Times Since Last March
A man who was arrested in connection with an alleged road rage incident that ended with deputies using their tasers has reportedly been arrested five times since March 2020.
Suspect Connected to Road-Rage Investigation Arrested Five Times Since Last March
LASD Update Info Regarding Body Found Near Camp Plenty Tuesday
Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation of the circumstance surrounding an unknown cause of death in Canyon Country, officials said Wednesday. 
LASD Update Info Regarding Body Found Near Camp Plenty Tuesday
To Save A Boy’s Life, Celebrities And Community Come Together
A handful of celebrities, social media influencers and now hundreds of local business owners and community members have joined in to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to save a Santa Clarita boy’s life.
To Save A Boy’s Life, Celebrities And Community Come Together
%d bloggers like this: