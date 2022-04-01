Henry Mayo Announces Appointments of New Board Chair, Member

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has announced a new chair for its board of directors and a new member of the board.
Chris Luechtefeld was confirmed as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board chair at the board’s March meeting. Luechtefeld replaces Mark Chamberlain, who has served as chair since March 2020 and will continue to serve on the board of directors. Luechtefeld, a longtime resident of Valencia and 20-year volunteer with the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, has been a Hospital Board member since 2015, where he serves as chair of the Finance Committee. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, and is currently executive director, Portfolio Management director, and wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley in Valencia.
Joining the hospital board is Ana Fonesca, the current president and CEO of Logix Federal Credit Union. A well respected business leader, Fonesca recently led the relocation of Logix Federal Credit Union and its 900 employees to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Henry Mayo’s Board of Directors is charged with overseeing the overall quality and sustainability of hospital services, facilities, finances, properties and affairs. Each Board member may hold terms of up to 12 years and ex officio members include the Chief Executive Officer and Chief of Staff. All board members are community-minded individuals who receive no compensation for their services on the board. Appointments are recommended by a separate Governance Committee consisting of the CEO, Board Chair, Chief of Staff and other respected members of the community.
About Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital:
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.
California Institute of the Arts graduate Robert Perez (Music BFA 2015, MFA 2018) was named a recipient of the 2022 American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award.
The Los Angeles Business Journal has announced nominations for both the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, and President and CEO Ivan Volschenk, for the 2022 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards.
College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in two upcoming training opportunities, with the Spring Youth Development Program beginning April 13 and the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp getting underway June 20.
Valencia High School's Medical Science Academy teacher Jonathan Gedalia was recently selected as the Health Occupations Students of America Advisor of the Year at the Future Medical Professionals State Leadership Conference.
Students, parents, teachers, community members and other district staff gathered on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26, to review the current state of the William S. Hart Union School District and to give input toward a strategic plan that will guide the direction of the school district for the next five years.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has selected Ivan Masayon to fill the position of Administrative Deputy II for the Assessor’s Office, with oversight of the Department’s Administrative Services that includes human resources, recruitment, employee relations, budget, fiscal/accounting, purchasing, facilities management, reprographics, training and emergency management.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds Los Angeles County residents to create or update their MyDMV account with their current mailing address and email address to stay informed about DMV services and to make sure important information from the DMV is sent to the correct address.
After six months of extensive reviews and meetings with hundreds of key stakeholders, the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness has released a comprehensive 100 plus-page report delineating seven recommendations needed to improve the region’s current system that helps people experiencing homelessness.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and other stakeholders with prominent roles in the fight against homelessness in L.A. County reacted to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness’ formal completion and adoption of its report on how homeless services should be governed.
The beginning of Spring is a time of renewal and new beginnings. This Spring, we are slowly emerging from the most difficult part of the pandemic so far and accordingly, we are adapting our protocols and procedures.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley launched it's annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in the SCV on March 8 at the Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway. The campaign has also appeared at the Old Town Newhall Library, the Newhall Farmer's Market and the Valencia Library.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven additional deaths and 541 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,626, county case totals to 2,831,655 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,239 since March of 2020.
