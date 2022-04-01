Henry Mayo Announces Appointments of New Board Chair, Member

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has announced a new chair for its board of directors and a new member of the board.

Chris Luechtefeld was confirmed as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board chair at the board’s March meeting. Luechtefeld replaces Mark Chamberlain, who has served as chair since March 2020 and will continue to serve on the board of directors. Luechtefeld, a longtime resident of Valencia and 20-year volunteer with the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, has been a Hospital Board member since 2015, where he serves as chair of the Finance Committee. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, and is currently executive director, Portfolio Management director, and wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley in Valencia.

Joining the hospital board is Ana Fonesca, the current president and CEO of Logix Federal Credit Union. A well respected business leader, Fonesca recently led the relocation of Logix Federal Credit Union and its 900 employees to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Henry Mayo’s Board of Directors is charged with overseeing the overall quality and sustainability of hospital services, facilities, finances, properties and affairs. Each Board member may hold terms of up to 12 years and ex officio members include the Chief Executive Officer and Chief of Staff. All board members are community-minded individuals who receive no compensation for their services on the board. Appointments are recommended by a separate Governance Committee consisting of the CEO, Board Chair, Chief of Staff and other respected members of the community.

For more information, please visit https://www.henrymayo.com/about-us/our-people/board-of-directors/.

