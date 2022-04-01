header image

March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Henry Mayo Announces Appointments of New Board Chair, Member
| Thursday, Mar 31, 2022

Henry Mayo BoardHenry Mayo Newhall Hospital has announced a new chair for its board of directors and a new member of the board.

Chris Luechtefeld was confirmed as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board chair at the board’s March meeting. Luechtefeld replaces Mark Chamberlain, who has served as chair since March 2020 and will continue to serve on the board of directors. Luechtefeld, a longtime resident of Valencia and 20-year volunteer with the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, has been a Hospital Board member since 2015, where he serves as chair of the Finance Committee. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, and is currently executive director, Portfolio Management director, and wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley in Valencia.

Joining the hospital board is Ana Fonesca, the current president and CEO of Logix Federal Credit Union. A well respected business leader, Fonesca recently led the relocation of Logix Federal Credit Union and its 900 employees to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Henry Mayo’s Board of Directors is charged with overseeing the overall quality and sustainability of hospital services, facilities, finances, properties and affairs. Each Board member may hold terms of up to 12 years and ex officio members include the Chief Executive Officer and Chief of Staff. All board members are community-minded individuals who receive no compensation for their services on the board. Appointments are recommended by a separate Governance Committee consisting of the CEO, Board Chair, Chief of Staff and other respected members of the community.

For more information, please visit https://www.henrymayo.com/about-us/our-people/board-of-directors/.

###

About Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital:
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.
CalArts Alum Robert Perez Captures ASCAP Herb Alpert Award
Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
CalArts Alum Robert Perez Captures ASCAP Herb Alpert Award
California Institute of the Arts graduate Robert Perez (Music BFA 2015, MFA 2018) was named a recipient of the 2022 American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award.
FULL STORY...
SCV Chamber, President Both Recognized by L.A. Business Journal
Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
SCV Chamber, President Both Recognized by L.A. Business Journal
The Los Angeles Business Journal has announced nominations for both the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, and President and CEO Ivan Volschenk, for the 2022 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards.
FULL STORY...
