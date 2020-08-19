Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.

As a result of this honor, the project is automatically a nominee for the National Award of Excellence in the Healthcare Facilities category, the highest honor within each category.

Henry Mayo’s new patient tower is strategically located among three of the campus’ existing buildings, so it faced a challenging fit.

The design team at HMC Architects created an innovative solution that pulled the tower’s foundation away from existing buildings and provided more square footage by cantilevering C-section rooms over an existing building.

Considered the project’s “fifth wall,” the outdoor environment was integrated into the interior design with large windows and a basement sunken courtyard to decrease anxiety and encourage healing.

Each patient room in the tower has an open view to the surrounding picturesque Santa Clarita Valley, waiting areas with large floor-to-ceiling windows, and there is an abundance of daylight at the end of each corridor.

“We are very pleased that our beautiful new patient tower has received this recognition,” said Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation President Marlee Lauffer. “From the day it opened last October it’s been a place of healing and comfort for our patients and their families. The additional private rooms have been an especially important addition during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

DBIA’s 2020 award-winning projects were evaluated by a distinguished panel of design-build experts. All winners will be announced at DBIA’s Design-Build Conference and Expo Awards Ceremony on October 29.

About Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call 661-200-2000.