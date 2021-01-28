HEPA Filtration Units Coming to Every Hart District Classroom

The William S. Hart Union High School District has purchased more than 1,200 commercial grade air purifiers that will be deployed to every campus classroom and communal office areas. These units have high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration for allergens, bacteria, dust, viruses and common volatile organic compounds.

This purchase was made possible with Federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“We are excited to be able to acquire and deploy these units in the continued effort to do all we can for staff and student safety during these times,” said Dr. Collyn Nielsen, chief administrative officer for the Hart District.

IQAir, the manufacturer, states on its website, “The award-winning HealthPro Plus features four advanced filtration technologies, including HyperHEPA filtration of particles of all sizes, plus V5-Cell advanced filtration of gases and odors. Excellent all-around filtration for allergens, bacteria, dust, viruses and common VOCs.”

Each classroom will have these HEPA filtration systems in place before small cohorts return to campuses on Feb. 8. IQAir recommends each machine’s filters be changed once every two years.