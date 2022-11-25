Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Uploaded: , Friday, Nov 25, 2022

By Press Release

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain runs now on select days through Jan. 1.

Experience the magic of Holiday in the Park! Make merry memories with millions of luminous lights, festive foods and your favorite thrilling coasters. From coasters to cocoa it’s a holiday spectacular for the whole family.

Explore Winter Wonder Lands, a dazzling winter spectacular featuring the sights and sounds of the holiday season with millions of twinkling lights, seasonal music favorites and a visit by Santa and his elves.

Indulge in a taste of the holidays with irresistible festive feasts like leftover turkey mac n cheese sandwiches, enchilada soup and traditional tamales. Or satisfy your sweet tooth with holiday thrill shakes and brownies. Plus, sip n savor the holiday flavors of champurrado or specialty drinks like Frosty’s Elixir.

Among the new attractions:

North Pole

Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with their merry elves, on Holiday in the Park days through Dec. 24. Located in Whistlestop Park.

Glacier Point

Hundreds of holiday lights, a festive open fire pit, and a feast of delicious Taste of Holiday in the Park foods. Located in Metropolis. METROPOLIS.

Jingle Bell Way

Magnificent, larger-than-life ornaments brilliantly lit with thousands of twinkling lights. Located in DC Universe.

Arctic Alley

A whimsical light show choreographed to festive music and thousands of glimmering lights. Located near Viper.

Sleigh Rides

Try to catch a glimpse of Santa’s reindeer as you soar through the sky on CraZanity and X2. Launch into the New Year with a resolution to experience more thrills on West Coast Racers and Full Throttle!

Entertainment

A traveling toy soldier troupe, choreographed light entertainment, and live holiday music and DJs. Plus, special visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

S’mores Festive Fire Pits

Roast marshmallows over a festive fire pit. Additional fee for s’mores kit

Mrs. Claus’ Crafts

Show off your creative side while crafting with Mrs. Claus and her little helpers. Select days through Dec. 24.

Visits with Santa

Visit with Santa and his merry elves! Share your holiday wish list and take a souvenir photo to cherish the moment of a lifetime. Select days through Dec. 24.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91355

