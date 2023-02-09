Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company. The ENA outlines the pre-development phase of the project, which entails site due diligence, community outreach, project proforma development, financing plan, conceptual design, and environmental documentation.

Finalizing this ENA brings us another step closer towards the future development of HR which promises to serve as a significant industrial center for high quality jobs, allowing more residents in our expanding population to live and work right here in SCV!

TCC is an accomplished developer whose recent work on The Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) has provided much needed industrial real estate for our area. CANR is home to growing companies like LA North Studios, DrinkPAK, Illumination Dynamics, and Amazon.

Curious what TCC has proposed for the 1.8 million SF mixed-use project? Check out Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s blog post [here].

