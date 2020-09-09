Human Relations Roundtable Accepting Membership Applications

The city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District have revamped their Human Relations Roundtable and are now accepting applications from community members to join the group.

The Roundtable’s mission is to encourage, assist and empower our community to eliminate all forms of racism and discrimination and to promote inclusion, understanding and appreciation of human differences.

“Over the last few months, we have met with many community members to discuss concerns of racism and discrimination in our valley,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth. “This is a key step toward making sure the broad spectrum of residents in our city, and in our schools, feel accepted and included. Our goal is to bring together residents with different views, backgrounds, ethnicities, religions, ages and beliefs to capture the true diversity of Santa Clarita and be able to work together for the benefit of everyone in our community.”

The Human Relations Roundtable will be comprised of up to 15 members that will be expected to attend and engage in monthly meetings, subcommittee meetings, activities, events and training.

Members participating in the Roundtable must be Santa Clarita Valley residents, representative of our diverse community, have experience in human services, community organizing or human rights advocacy, and must demonstrate an ability to work tactfully with diverse populations.

“I’m proud that the Hart District and the city of Santa Clarita are working together to prioritize equity and to make inclusion and acceptance characteristics that set our community apart,” said William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “We are committed to addressing areas of concern while reinforcing the many outstanding reasons people come to build a life and educate their children in our valley.”

Membership applications are available online now, and the submission deadline is Wednesday, September 30.

To apply, visit the Human Relations Roundtable website at SCVHumanRelations.com.

After the application deadline, a diverse panel of community members will review the applications and interview the applicants to select the members of the Human Relations Roundtable.

The first meeting of the Roundtable is expected to take place sometime in October.