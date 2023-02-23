Six-Flags

‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 23, 2023

By Press Release

Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Thursday, Feb. 23, due to inclement weather. The park closure maybe extended through the weekend depending on weather conditions.

“We are still on track for our DANGEROUS winter storm,” according to a tweet posted Wednesday from the National Weather Service Los Angeles. “Expect blizzard conditions in the mountains with FEET of snowfall. A few inches of rain are expected in lower elevations. Be weather ready!”

A blizzard warning was issued for Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains from Friday, 4 a.m. to Saturday, 4 p.m.

According to the Six Flags social media post, tickets purchased for Thursday will be honored through Dec. 31, 2023.

For more information regarding tickets, visit https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain or call Six Flags at (661) 255-4100.

Magic Mountain

No Comments for : ‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • COC’s Allyson Melgar Hurls No-Hitter Against Valley College

    COC’s Allyson Melgar Hurls No-Hitter Against Valley College

    28 mins ago
  • COC Board Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancy

    COC Board Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancy

    49 mins ago
  • Feb. 27: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Dive Pool Reopening

    Feb. 27: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Dive Pool Reopening

    3 hours ago
  • Despite Boost in State’s Water Allocation, California Drought Not Yet Over

    Despite Boost in State’s Water Allocation, California Drought Not Yet Over

    3 hours ago
  • ‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain

    ‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain

    6 hours ago
  • New State Coalition to Focus on Pharmacy Access, Equity for Patients

    New State Coalition to Focus on Pharmacy Access, Equity for Patients

    7 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)

    Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)

    16 hours ago
  • Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Increases Over Past Seven Days

    Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Increases Over Past Seven Days

    22 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography

    Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography

    23 hours ago
  • COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award

    COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.