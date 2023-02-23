‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 23, 2023

By Press Release

Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Thursday, Feb. 23, due to inclement weather. The park closure maybe extended through the weekend depending on weather conditions.

“We are still on track for our DANGEROUS winter storm,” according to a tweet posted Wednesday from the National Weather Service Los Angeles. “Expect blizzard conditions in the mountains with FEET of snowfall. A few inches of rain are expected in lower elevations. Be weather ready!”

A blizzard warning was issued for Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains from Friday, 4 a.m. to Saturday, 4 p.m.

According to the Six Flags social media post, tickets purchased for Thursday will be honored through Dec. 31, 2023.

For more information regarding tickets, visit https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain or call Six Flags at (661) 255-4100.

