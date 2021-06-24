Newhall Pass
Traffic moves through the Newhall Pass Sunday, June 13, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

 

Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Commuters should expect traffic delays in the Newhall Pass over the weekend, as Interstate 210 is set to be fully closed.

All lanes of westbound I-210 are set to be fully closed between Interstate 5 and Roxford Street in Sylmar, just south of Santa Clarita, from 10:00 p.m. Friday through 5:00 a.m. Monday for a paving operation, according to Caltrans.

The closure follows another that occurred for eastbound lanes of I-210 two weeks ago, when cars could be seen lined up in both directions in the Newhall Pass as vehicles traveled past the closed freeway.

Caltrans told commuters to expect delays around the Newhall Pass through the weekend.

No Comments for : Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’

    Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’

    34 mins ago
  • Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office

    Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office

    1 hour ago
  • Logix Makes Forbes List of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021

    Logix Makes Forbes List of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021

    2 hours ago
  • West Ranch’s Cory Cofield, Andrew Meadow Earn First-Team All-League Honors

    West Ranch’s Cory Cofield, Andrew Meadow Earn First-Team All-League Honors

    3 hours ago
  • Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1

    Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1

    4 hours ago
  • Hart Baseball Advances to Second-Round in State Playoffs

    Hart Baseball Advances to Second-Round in State Playoffs

    5 hours ago
  • Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV

    Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV

    5 hours ago
  • City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner

    City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner

    6 hours ago
  • TMU’s Byron Smith Goes Pro

    TMU’s Byron Smith Goes Pro

    7 hours ago
  • Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays

    Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.