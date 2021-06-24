Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Commuters should expect traffic delays in the Newhall Pass over the weekend, as Interstate 210 is set to be fully closed.

All lanes of westbound I-210 are set to be fully closed between Interstate 5 and Roxford Street in Sylmar, just south of Santa Clarita, from 10:00 p.m. Friday through 5:00 a.m. Monday for a paving operation, according to Caltrans.

The closure follows another that occurred for eastbound lanes of I-210 two weeks ago, when cars could be seen lined up in both directions in the Newhall Pass as vehicles traveled past the closed freeway.

Caltrans told commuters to expect delays around the Newhall Pass through the weekend.

