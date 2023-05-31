Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Outlook 2023 announced Jack Uldrich will be the keynote speaker for this year’s event.

Uldrich is a well-recognized global futurist, speaker, and author of twelve books, including award-winning best sellers.

He is a frequent speaker on technology, change management and leadership and has addressed hundreds of corporations, associations and not-for-profit organizations on five continents. He regularly makes television appearances on the Science Channel, the Discovery Channel and is a frequent guest on major media outlets, including CNN, CNBC and National Public Radio. Uldrich is also an ongoing contributor on emerging technologies and future trends for a number of publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Wired Magazine and BusinessWeek.

Uldrich is a former naval intelligence officer and Defense Department official. He served as the director of the Minnesota Office of Strategic and Long-Range Planning under Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura. His most recent books are “Foresight 20/20: A Futurist Explores the Trends Transforming Tomorrow” and “Business as Unusual: How to Future-Proof Yourself Against Tomorrow’s Transformational Trends, Today”.

As the go-to authority for helping businesses adapt to the rapid pace of transformation, Uldrich shares his invaluable perspective coupled with game-changing takeaways about future trends, innovation, change management, and emerging technologies. His eye-opening presentations help audiences harness the opportunity inherent in the future, gain the competitive advantage, pave the way for innovation, and turn the unexpected into organization-wide assets.

To see a clip of some of Uldrich’s presentations click the link.

To get early bird tickets to the event check out the event’s website.

2023 Economic Outlook is set for Sept. 15 at the Santa Clarita Performing arts center, with tickets ranging from $125 to $200.

