Jan. 10: Docent Training Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

If you love nature and want to learn more about the natural areas of the Santa Clarita Valley consider volunteering to become a Docent Naturalist for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Docent Naturalists lead hikes for elementary school groups and conduct other nature center activities. Training for this program will begin on Jan. 10.

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates administers the Docent Naturalist Program, which requires a 10-week training class.

For information about volunteering at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, call (661) 259-7721 and ask for the Volunteer Coordinator or send an email to ron@placerita.org.

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is a 501c3 non-profit volunteer group that assists the County of Los Angeles in the operation and programming of the Placerita Canyon Natural Area.

For more information about the Placerita Canyon Nature Center visit www.placerita.org.

