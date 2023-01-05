Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Nov 10, 2022 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Unfinished Business
1. TEMPORARY PUBLIC ART: OLD TOWN NEWHALL MURAL PROJECT PROPOSAL

An update on the development of an Old Town Newhall Mural Project Proposal with recommendations from the Arts Master Plan.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Temporary Art Project Proposal Final 1.3.23
2. 2023 ARTS GRANTS PROGRAM

Overview of the 2023 Arts Grants Program and the recommendations for funding by the Peer Review Panel.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Proposed 2023 Arts Grants Funding
New Business
3. 2023 EVENTS OVERVIEW

An overview of the City of Santa Clarita events planned for 2023.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Arts Commission Work Plan Status Report
Public Art Projects Status Report
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings