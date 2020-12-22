Jan. 14: SCV Chamber’s Virtual 2021 Employment Law Update

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2021 Employment Law Update: The Road to Compliance, scheduled virtually for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Chamber welcomes back Brian Koegle and new speaker Michael Fostakowsky from Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, as they discuss the new 2021 employment laws and how to ensure your business is compliant with California regulations.

“We are always pleased to partner with Poole, Shaffery, & Koegle for the only full employment law update for the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Each year, the Chamber provides the platform for our community to familiarize themselves with upcoming law changes for the year and ensure their business is following best practices.”

Doing business in California is a challenge, but understanding the rules and regulations, as well as the best practices to comply with those requirements, is an absolute necessity for any business leader to make fully informed decisions.

“We are always excited to partner with the SCV Chamber of Commerce for this event, as it brings our full business community together and ensures that we all stay fully complaint with continuously changing California employment laws,” said Brian Koegle, partner at Poole, Shaffery & Koegle. “Given the pandemic, 2021’s event will be held virtually but it makes it that much more important to attend. The law changes due to COVID alone for businesses of all sizes are going to be crucial and important to follow in the coming year, on top of other laws that will officially go into effect.”

Koegle and Fostakowsky will discuss the following:

– Update on COVID-19 regulations in the workplace

– Latest changes in independent contractor classification

– Wage and hour law update with best practices to avoid claims

– Review of the latest leave laws, including expanded leave for smaller employers (5+ employees)

– Additional mandatory reporting requirements for all employers

– Preview of new laws for 2021

“Each year our laws change, and business owners are looking for resources to be able to ensure they are fully complaint with what the state is expecting. We are proud to offer this program each year for the business community, but more importantly for this upcoming year given a multitude of law changes due to the global pandemic,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “We are building the power of community and ensuring our full business community comes together, as we are all better together.”

The event will take place virtually on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Tickets are available online at www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab. The event will begin with a virtual networking portion at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:00 p.m. A lunch ticket is available, with lunch being provided by Salt Creek Grille. Details for lunch pick up will be provided at the beginning of the month. For any questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.