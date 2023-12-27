header image

1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos
Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
Water drop


Join The Santa Clarita Artist’s Association Jan. 15 at Barnes and Noble as they feature Christina Ramos who will demo Golden Arts products.

The demo will be part of the SCAA monthly meeting, free to the public 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Christina Ramos is a nationally recognized artist from Southern California. Specializing in figurative realism, Ramos was recently named as an “Artist to Watch by Southwest Art Magazine, and as one of America’s Great Painters by American Galleries.

Her work has been shown throughout the US and has been honored with awards from the Portrait Society of America, the Society Acrylic and Casein Painters, the National Acrylic and Oil Painters Society and several more.

Ramos’ innovative use of acrylic has made her a much sought after demonstrator and instructor. She currently represents Golden Working Artist representing Golden Artist Colors, Williamsburg Handmade Oils, and QoR Watercolor companies.

Her work has been shown at the Santa Paula Museum of Art, San Diego Museum of the Living Artist and many galleries throughout the US.

Ramos is an active member of the Portrait Society of America, Acrylic Painters Society, International Society of Acrylic Painters and the California Art Club.

Barnes and Noble is located at 23630 Valencia Blvd.

For more demo notices, see the SCAA website.
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita Skate Park at 20840 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be closing each day at 5 p.m. starting Dec.27 and continuing forapproximately one week.
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wants to remind homeowners that now the holidays are over, and the gifts have been opened, be mindful how you could be advertising to thieves what’s new in your home.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
Each month the District will recognize staff, students, and community members who exemplify the Hart District's core values including community, creativity, caring and courage. 
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
U.S. consumers added $30 billion in credit card debt during the third quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive Q3 increase, and now owe $1.23 trillion overall.
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
A California Army veteran accused Six Flags and Magic Mountain of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in a class action filed Tuesday
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31
The Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes is a place where children with serious medical conditions can just be kids. All campers attend Painted Turtle Camp free of charge.
Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
In the latest development in its customer-focused digital transformation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced upgrades to make it easier for commercial drivers to apply for an original license, participate in a more efficient driving test or renew a current license online to get on the road more quickly.
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Simi Dabah Sculpture Collection
Third of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Simi Dabah Sculpture Collection
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Meet the Bears
Second of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Meet the Bears
Valencia Show Choir Entertains at SCV CalRTA Lunch
The Santa Clarita Valley Division 68 of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its December luncheon, featuring a performance by members of the Valencia High School choir led by Christine Tavares-Mocha.
Valencia Show Choir Entertains at SCV CalRTA Lunch
Fritz Coleman Rings in New Year at J.R.’s Comedy Club
J.R.’s Comedy Club will celebrate its 27-year anniversary of providing comedy entertainment to the Santa Clarita Valley with a pair of shows on New Year’s Eve at the Hilton Garden Inn with double headliners Fritz Coleman and Don Friesen, two of J.R.’s most requested acts.
Fritz Coleman Rings in New Year at J.R.’s Comedy Club
Child & Family Center Hosts Successful Adopt-a-Family Program
The Child & Family Center thanks everyone who helped stage a successful Adopt-a-Family program for families helped by the center this holiday season.
Child & Family Center Hosts Successful Adopt-a-Family Program
CHP Urges SCV Motorists to Drive Safely Into New Year
As we prepare to usher in a new year, the California Highway Patrol is ramping up efforts to help ensure the safety of all road users, while reducing the number of deadly crashes on the state’s roadways.
CHP Urges SCV Motorists to Drive Safely Into New Year
Santa Clarita Author Releases Award-winning Book
R.w. Meek, a Santa Clarita resident, has won a top award at the The Palm Beach Book Festival for his book "The Dream Collector" published by Historium Press.
Santa Clarita Author Releases Award-winning Book
Jan. 2: Registration for ‘The Big I Do’ at City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita wedding event, "The Big I Do" event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day. This Valentine’s Day couples can enjoy a stress-free event that is planned by the experts at City Hall Ceremonies.
Jan. 2: Registration for ‘The Big I Do’ at City Hall
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Explore Public Art, the Art Beneath Your Feet
First of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Explore Public Art, the Art Beneath Your Feet
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
CSUN Receives Helping Hand from Climate Fellows
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is getting some help from the California Climate Action Corps in its ongoing efforts to combat the effects of climate change.
CSUN Receives Helping Hand from Climate Fellows
Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39
The Master's University women's basketball team hit a 3-pointer in the first six seconds and opened up a 15-2 lead in the first 4:25 of the game in a 50-39 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers Friday in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39
