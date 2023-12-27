Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos

Join The Santa Clarita Artist’s Association Jan. 15 at Barnes and Noble as they feature Christina Ramos who will demo Golden Arts products.

The demo will be part of the SCAA monthly meeting, free to the public 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Christina Ramos is a nationally recognized artist from Southern California. Specializing in figurative realism, Ramos was recently named as an “Artist to Watch by Southwest Art Magazine, and as one of America’s Great Painters by American Galleries.

Her work has been shown throughout the US and has been honored with awards from the Portrait Society of America, the Society Acrylic and Casein Painters, the National Acrylic and Oil Painters Society and several more.

Ramos’ innovative use of acrylic has made her a much sought after demonstrator and instructor. She currently represents Golden Working Artist representing Golden Artist Colors, Williamsburg Handmade Oils, and QoR Watercolor companies.

Her work has been shown at the Santa Paula Museum of Art, San Diego Museum of the Living Artist and many galleries throughout the US.

Ramos is an active member of the Portrait Society of America, Acrylic Painters Society, International Society of Acrylic Painters and the California Art Club.

Barnes and Noble is located at 23630 Valencia Blvd.

For more demo notices, see the SCAA website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...