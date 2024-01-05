Jan. 20-Feb. 24: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On’ at CTG

The jukebox musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On” will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Jan. 20 and run through Feb. 24.

Take a step back in time with the charming, smash Off-Broadway hit, “The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On” Join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy at the Springfield High School for their reunion. It includes the classic pop and rock hits of the 70s: “Build me up, Buttercup,” “I Will Survive,” “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Everlasting Love,” “I Am Woman,” “We Are Family,” “When Will I Be Loved” and more.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 for season ticket holders and Jan 13 for the general public.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $15 students. Seniors, age 62 and older are $19.

Show performed Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. or 2 p.m. Visit www.canyontheatre.org for showtimes and tickets, or call the box office at (661) 799-2702.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

