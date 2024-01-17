Jan. 20: First Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024

The first Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024 will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. Hikers will meet at the Gates Family Wildlife Preserve Pine Street Trailhead, access via Pine Street.

This exercise-based guided community hike will include low-impact and intermediate-level exercise to kick-start your New Year’s resoluitons.

Dogs on leash are welcome.

This 1.7 mile hike is rated moderate with an elevation gain of 200 feet along a loop trail.

All community hikes are free and open to the public with no pre-registration required.

For more information contact Sean Tuber, (661) 250-3754 or email outdoorrecreation@santaclarita.gov.

For information on hiking in Santa Clarita visit hikesantaclarita.com.



