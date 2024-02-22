Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’

Grab your friends and family, and meet Santa Clarita city staff on the trail! Each month, City staff will lead a hike at different trailheads and parks located throughout the community. Whether you want to explore the outdoors or enjoy the fresh air, this is the perfect time to join fellow residents and learn more about our 12,000 acres of open spaces.

Plus, each hike will feature a different activity. From enjoying live Indian Kirtan music while admiring the view, to learning how to line dance at sunset, our Community Hikes will be a free, fun, family-friendly adventure for everyone. Below is a list of each community hike and activity:

– Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. at Haskell Canyon Open Space

Activity: Live Indian Kirtan music

– Friday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at Central Park

Activity: Mural painting

– Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at Central Park

Activity: Beginners line dance at sunset

– Sunday, May 19, at 9 a.m. at Gates Family Wildlife Preserve

Activity: Exercise-Based Hike

– Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex

Activity: Full Moon Hike

For more information about any of the Community Hikes or the trailhead locations, please contact Sean Tuber at (661) 250-3754 or email OutdoorRecreation@santaclarita.gov.

