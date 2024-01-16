Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair

The Santa Clara River Trail behind Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus will be closed Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The closure will allow city workers to make repairs to the lodge pole fencing along the trail.

The closure will last for approximately one month.

The Santa Clara River Trail is a paved bicycle and walking path approximately eight miles in length running east–west and closely follows the path of the Santa Clara River and Soledad Canyon Road between Canyon Country and Valencia through Saugus.

Only the portion shown in the accompanying map is closed for current fence repair work.

For any questions, please call (661) 290-2224.

