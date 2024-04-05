April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson

Join the city of Santa Clarita for a guided hike at Central Park at sunset that includes a beginner’s line dancing lesson at the summit.

This Community Hike will be held Friday, April 12, 6-8 p.m. in Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This hike is free and open to all ages.

Meet at Central Park MP Field 7 to join this moderate 1.6 mile long hike with an elevation gain of 260 feet.

On leash dogs are welcome.

For more information about hiking in the Santa Clarita Valley visit https://hikesantaclarita.com.

Email Outdoorrecreation@SantaClarita.gov.

