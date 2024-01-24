Jan. 24: Celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day

Change a Pet’s Life Day is celebrated annually on Jan. 24. This special day is for encouraging people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need.

When you adopt a pet and make them a member of your family, everything changes in their world – and yours too. Numerous studies have shown that having a pet reduces stress and improves mental health. Pet ownership also provides a sense of purpose and improves physical health.

DACC encourages residents to visit one of the county’s seven animal care centers and find a loving companion. Today is a perfect opportunity for you to become acquainted with your local animal care center and help homeless pets.

If you already have adopted the four-legged love of your life, or you’re just not ready to take that step, you can still help a dog or cat get closer to finding the family they deserve.

You can celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day in the following ways:

-Adopt: Find your next pet from one of DACC’s animal care centers.

– Connect: Become a fan! Follow DACC and your local animal care center on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

– Engage: Become a DACC Volunteer.

– Support: Foster or help network those in DACC’s care. Donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation.

– Share: Inspire others to adopt by sharing your pet’s story.

“Pets bring immeasurable joy to our lives,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “National Change a Pet’s Life Day is the perfect opportunity to find a forever friend who will bring unconditional love and a lifetime of companionship and devotion.”

You can help us reach our goal of placing animals into new, forever homes by adopting today. Your kindness will be repaid countless times by the love and affection of your new family member. If you cannot adopt a pet now, you can always make life better for a loving animal by volunteering at one of our animal care centers.

For more information and to view our adoptable pets, please visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov.

