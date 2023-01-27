Jan. 27-Feb. 3: Portions of The Old Road Closed for I-5 Enhancements Project

The North County I-5 Enhancements Project has announced that Santa Clarita Valley residents should prepare for a variety of lane reductions and road closures for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 3.

Weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions from SR-14 to Parker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to support all the below activities on I-5. Crews begin mobilizing at 6 a.m. and work hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays as needed.

Construction activities scheduled include:

SR-14 to Magic Mountain Parkway

Full closures of The Old Road between Crescent Valley Mobile Home Park and Newhall Church of the Nazarene for concrete removal of the Gavin Canyon bridge. Closures will continue from Friday Jan. 27 to Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be extending the existing Gavin Canyon bridge to accommodate the new high-occupancy vehicle lanes. This bridge crosses over The Old Road located between Calgrove Boulevard and Weldon Canyon Road.

This activity will require crews to remove concrete structures from the I-5 Gavin Canyon bridge, with work taking place at the freeway level and along The Old Road. For public and worker safety, full nighttime closures of The Old Road will be required. Work will be performed at night when the road closure is permitted.

Detour 1: Traveling northbound on The Old Road, turn right on Sierra Highway, enter northbound I-5 from the Sierra Highway on-ramp, exit I-5 onto Calgrove Boulevard left on Calgrove Boulevard and right on The Old Road.

Detour 2: Traveling southbound on The Old Road, turn left on Calgrove Boulevard, enter southbound I-5 at Calgrove Boulevard, exit I-5 at Sierra Highway, right on Sierra Highway, left on The Old Road/San Fernando Road.

Detour 3: From the southbound SR-14 off-ramp, continue on SR-14 to the northbound I-5 connector, exit northbound I-5 on Calgrove Boulevard, left on Calgrove Boulevard, and right on The Old Road.

Closure hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday through Thursday; 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday night into Saturday morning.

All lanes will reopen by before peak traffic hours each morning.

Local and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Speed limit within the construction zone on I-5 is 55-miles per hour.

Gavin Canyon bridge steel rebar, forming and concrete work along the northbound outside shoulder between Weldon Canyon Road and Calgrove Boulevard. Construction access from The Old Road may be utilized. For more information click here.

Southbound outside shoulder excavation, shoring and retaining wall work between Weldon Canyon Overcrossing and Calgrove Boulevard. Prepare for intermittent closures of the southbound Calgrove Boulevard on- and off-ramps from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Signage is posted along the detour routes and at the preceding off-ramp. For more information click here.

Southbound on-ramp detours:

Westbound Calgrove Boulevard: Right on the Old Rd, merge onto San Fernando Road, right on Sepulveda Boulevard, merge onto Roxford Street, enter southbound I-5 at Sepulveda Boulevard/Roxford Street on-ramp.

Eastbound Calgrove Boulevard: Enter northbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp, exit northbound Lyons Av/Pico Canyon Road off-ramp, right on Lyons Avenue, enter southbound I-5 at Lyons Avenue on-ramp.

Weldon Canyon Road bridge installation of concrete formwork. One-way traffic control with a flagger will be used as needed at Weldon Canyon Rd/Coltrane Avenue. For more information click here.

Center median retaining wall construction and concrete barrier work. Activities include excavation, backfill, shoring, form, and concrete work between SR-14 and Valencia Boulevard. For more information click here.

Outside shoulder slope soil stabilization (soil nail installation) in both directions between Weldon Canyon bridge and Calgrove Boulevard. Equipment includes a directional drilling machine, usage of trucks, forklifts, and concrete mixing support. For more information click here.

Magic Mountain Parkway to Parker Road

Sound wall foundation construction along southbound I-5 and The Old Road between Villa Canyon Road and Hasley Canyon Road. Activities include excavation, auger drilling, setting of steel rebar, concrete work, and material handling. Construction access from The Old Road may be utilized. For more information click here.

Center median roadway paving activity between SR-126 and Parker Road. For more information click here.

Coming in February

Removal of two existing overhead signs on southbound I-5 at the Weldon Canyon Road bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 21, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., and between SR-14 and Weldon Canyon Road on Wednesday, Feb. 22, between 10 pm-4am. Additional closures will take place as a contingency date on Thursday, Feb. 23, if needed. For more information click here.

Closures and detours:

Full closure of southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard.

Detour 1: Exit I-5 to eastbound Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road, continue to southbound SR-14 off Golden Valley Road, and proceed to the SR-14/I-5 interchange.

Detour 2: Exit I-5 at Calgrove Boulevard, continue south on The Old Road, south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard, proceed to I-5 southbound on-ramp.

Full closures of Rye Canyon Road between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford for excavation and shoring activity adjacent to the Rye Canyon Road bridge. Closures have been postponed to Mid-February. For more information click here.

Closures and detours:

Full closures of Rye Canyon Road between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford.

Detour 1: Traveling northbound on The Old Road, turn left on Henry Mayo Drive, enter eastbound SR-126/Newhall Ranch Road, continue on Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Detour 2: Traveling southbound on The Old Road, turn left on Magic Mountain Parkway, left on McBean Parkway, left on Newhall Ranch Road, continue Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Work hours: Monday through Friday and Saturday, as needed between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Crews will begin to mobilize at 6 a.m.

No two consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time. Detours to the next on-ramp will be posted for each closure. Traffic will be maintained in each direction. All lanes will be reopened by 6 a.m. each morning. No lane closures will be implemented during morning or evening peak traffic hours. The speed limit in construction work zones is reduced to 55-miles per hour.

Access to emergency responders will be maintained. Construction is a dynamic process, it is subject to weather conditions, and information is subject to change, visit the project website for the most up to date information and a weekly listing.

