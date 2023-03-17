header image

March 17

1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
Road Construction Continues on I-5 Enhancements Project
| Friday, Mar 17, 2023
I-5 North County Enhancements

Road construction on the Metro North County I-5 Enhancements Project will continue March 20 to March 26.

Prepare for weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions between SR-14 and Parker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to support all the below activities on I-5. Crews begin mobilizing at 6 a.m. and work hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, and Saturdays as needed.

SR-14 to Magic Mountain Parkway

Weldon Canyon Road bridge removal of concrete form work. One-way traffic control with a flagger will be used as needed Monday through Friday at Weldon Canyon Road/Coltrane Avenue.

Gavin Canyon bridge foundation steel rebar, forming and grading work along the northbound outside shoulder between Weldon Canyon Road and Calgrove Boulevard. Construction access from The Old Road may be utilized.

Southbound outside shoulder excavation, shoring and retaining wall work between Weldon Canyon Overcrossing and Calgrove Boulevard. Prepare for intermittent closures of the southbound Calgrove Boulevard on- and off-ramps from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Signage is posted along the detour routes and at the preceding off-ramp. Flagger controlled construction access from The Old Road at Gavin Canyon Undercrossing may be utilized.

Southbound on-ramp detours:
Westbound Calgrove Boulevard: Right on the Old Rd, merge onto San Fernando Road, right on Sepulveda Boulevard, merge onto Roxford Street, enter southbound I-5 at Sepulveda Boulevard/Roxford Street on-ramp.

Eastbound Calgrove Boulevard: Enter northbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp, exit northbound Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road off-ramp, right on Lyons Avenue, enter southbound I-5 at Lyons Avenue on-ramp.

Center median retaining wall construction and concrete barrier work. Activities include excavation, backfill, shoring, form and concrete work between SR-14 and Magic Mountain Parkway. |

Outside shoulder slope soil stabilization (soil nail installation) in both directions between Weldon Canyon bridge and Calgrove Boulevard. Equipment includes a directional drilling machine, usage of trucks, forklifts and concrete mixing support.

Butte Canyon bridge concrete form removal in the center median between Pico Canyon Road/Lyons Avenue and McBean Parkway, adjacent to Vista Valencia Golf Course.

Magic Mountain Parkway to Parker Road

Pile driving adjacent to the I-5 bridge at Rye Canyon Road between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford.

Castaic Creek bridge deck work in the center median between SR-126 and Hasley Canyon Road.

Electrical work at southbound SR-126 and Parker Road on- and off-ramps. Prepare for the following nighttime ramp closures:

Closure of the southbound I-5 to SR-126 off-ramp is anticipated on Wednesday, March 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: From southbound I-5, exit Magic Mountain Parkway, reenter northbound I-5 at Magic Mountain Parkway, continue on northbound I-5 to SR-126.

Closure of the southbound I-5 Parker Road on-ramp is anticipated on Thursday, March 23 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Detour 1: Continue on eastbound Parker Road to Castaic Road or the Old Road, continue to Lake Hughes Road, enter the southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Road on-ramp.

Detour 2: From Parker Rd, continue southbound on The Old Road, enter southbound I-5 from The Old Road/Hasley Canyon Rd on-ramps.

Installation of a concrete batch plant along the southbound I-5 ramp at SR-126.

Sound wall foundation construction along southbound outside shoulder and The Old Road between Villa Canyon Road and Hasley Canyon Road. Activities include excavation, auger drilling, setting of steel rebar, concrete work and material handling. Construction access from The Old Road may be utilized.

Center median roadway base, paving and concrete removal activity between Magic Mountain Parkway and SR-126.

Coming Soon

Full closure of Rye Canyon Road between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford to remove construction equipment from the work zone in late March. Additional schedule and detour information will be provided in future weekly alerts.

Essential Details   

Work hours: Monday through Friday and Saturday, as needed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will begin to mobilize at 6 a.m.
   
No two consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time. Detours to the next on-ramp will be posted for each closure.   

Traffic will be maintained in each direction.    

All lanes will be reopened by 6am each morning.     

No lane closures will be implemented during morning or evening peak traffic hours.   

The speed limit in construction work zones is reduced to 55-miles per hour.

For more information visit the North County I-5 Enhancement Project.    

SCVNews.com
