Japan Reopens to International Cruise Ships, Princess Cruises Readies for Full Season

Following the recent decision by the Japanese government to allow the return of international cruise ships to the country, Princess Cruises has announced it will begin homeport sailing in Japan starting March 15, 2023.

“The reopening of Japanese ports to the international cruise industry is an important and welcome development that not only vastly expands the vacation opportunities available to guests but also helps to significantly strengthen the Japanese tourism economy,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “In addition, we know Japanese guests will appreciate the unmatched Princess MedallionClass experience offering unmatched personalization and hassle-free service.”

Japanese-built Diamond Princess returns to celebrate the 10th anniversary of sailing from Tokyo (Yokohama) and Kobe starting March 15 with a nine-day sailing roundtrip from Tokyo. The ship, designed exclusively with the destination in mind, will call to 38 destinations in four countries on 43 unique itineraries and 57 departures, ranging from 5- to 19-days. Key reasons to experience Japan with Princess in 2023 include:

Temples, Shrines, Castles – Guests delight in the abundance of stunning temples and shrines, like the magnificent 16th century Osaka Castle or Seiryu-ji Temple, home of Japan’s largest bronze seated Buddha.

Festivals – Opportunities to experience seven festivals, including Japan’s world-famous Kyoto Gion Festival, featuring massive, hand-crafted “Yama” and “Hoko” floats that are constructed every year without the use of nails, or watch a display of 10,000 fireworks during the Kumano Fireworks Festival.

Vibrant Cities and Landscapes – Astounding cities where the 21st century coexists with the spirit of ancient Japan thrive, such as shopping in Tokyo’s Ginza district, trying local delicacies at nearby restaurants or exploring the Imperial Palace plaza. With access to seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, guests can marvel at Mt. Fuji, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial and the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto.

Spring Flowers, Gardens and Onsens – Travelers soak in spring flowers all over Japan during spring, whether it’s visiting a classic Japanese garden, seeing hundreds of sakura (cherry blossoms) while picnicking, enjoying the meditative atmosphere of tranquil parks or soaking in the healing benefits of a geothermal “onsen” natural hot spring bath.

For those travelers with more time to explore Japan, Princess offers 13- or 14-day Highlights of Japan cruisetours, featuring a multiple-night land tour combined with the cruise, for more time on land to experience the wonders of both Tokyo and Kyoto.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website.

