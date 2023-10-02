Jason Gibbs | 2023 State of the City Extravaganza

State of the City 2023 – Event Extravaganza

One of the many things that make the city of Santa Clarita such an amazing place to live, work and play, is a calendar full of world-class events.

From the Cowboy Festival and Concerts in the Park, to SENSES and Light Up Main Street, these events are the inspiration for this year’s State of the City. Coming up on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, this year’s State of the City will shine a spotlight on the engaging events we all enjoy.

As always, State of the City will be an opportunity for you to hear from the City Council on what projects, programs and initiatives that have been achieved over the past year and also which ones are coming down the pipeline. The Council will share details on public safety, the City’s budget, new park projects, our local economy and so much more.

You will also find out about the progress of exciting new City amenities such as the roller rink, Valencia Community Center and the possibility of adding William S. Hart Park to the City’s park system.

In addition to important information, guests will also enjoy entertaining video segments, a commemorative gift and following the program, guests will be invited onto the terrace for food and drinks.

Tickets are $40 a person or $400 for a table of 10.

Please visit SantaClarita.gov for more information and to purchase tickets. I look forward to this opportunity to share with the community all of the progress of the past year, while also tying in highlights from some of our most popular Santa Clarita events. I will see you at this year’s State of the City Event Extravaganza.

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.

