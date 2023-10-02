Jason Gibbs | 2023 State of the City Extravaganza

|
October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant.
I am thrilled to welcome you to our latest newsletter as your chapter president, and I couldn't be prouder of all that our dynamic and dedicated members have achieved in recent months
Princess Cruises, renowned for its commitment to culinary excellence and world-class hospitality, has embarked on a new culinary journey to meet the evolving tastes and dietary needs of its guests.
Though a danger advisory was issued for Castaic Lake by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on Sept. 26, drinking water for all SCV Water customers remains safe and meets high standards for quality.
College of the Canyons won its third straight game to the delight of a lively Homecoming crowd at Cougar Stadium on Saturday night, riding a 20-point output in the third quarter to seize a 29-7 conference victory over Antelope Valley College.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 8.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday the selection of Laphonza Butler — the President of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to electing women, EMILY’s List — to complete the United States Senate term of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, which runs through 2024.
One of the many things that make the city of Santa Clarita such an amazing place to live, work and play, is a calendar full of world-class events.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
The Domestic Violence program at the Child & Family Center is proud to serve the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley.
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for transit services. Over the past year, MV Transportation has been actively negotiating with the bus drivers' union. on Sept. 15, the union decided to authorize a strike. The city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in this labor contract disagreement.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, beginning with closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The regular board meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the boardroom at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The funeral services for Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer have been set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
Alums and faculty from the California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video are screening their films at film festivals around the globe throughout the fall. More than 18 CalArtians’ works have been selected for festival lineups taking place across Canada, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District has reported the first case of West Nile Virus in the Santa Clarita Valley this season. Transmitted through mosquito bites, West Nile Virus is a health concern for people and animals.
Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking volunteers for Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 18. Volunteers age 14 and older are being sought for a variety of positions at the annual holiday kickoff event in Old Town Newhall. Age requriements vary according to volunteer activity.
ALDI will open a second Santa Clarita Valley location on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the Canyon Center in Canyon Country. The new ALDI store will be located at 19361 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Canyon Center is located at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road.
As the end of the year approaches, it will soon be time for indoor gatherings with friends and family. This is a particularly important time of year to get your annual flu vaccination.
Los Angeles County will launch the first of two community relief programs for households that have been impacted by odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday, Oct. 2.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Maxwell Perkins Cornell.
