JCI’s Santa’s Helpers Assist SCV Families in Need

Santa’s Helpers is an annual holiday toy drive and holiday experience brought to families in need by the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, at Hello Subaru of Valencia, the Santa’s Helpers event, co-chaired by Aimee Fishwick, Nicole Fauth and Katie Collins, provided a memorable experience with Santa visiting from the North Pole, ornament arts and crafts, a game truck, food trucks and gift giving.

With the partnership of local school districts, Single Mothers Outreach, Bridge to Home, Child and Family Center, Family Promise and Real Way Foundation, Santa’s Helpers were able to give a holiday experience to more than 130 families and multiple gifts to more than 700 underprivileged kids in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“A big shout out to our volunteers! We wouldn’t be anywhere without the major help of our countless elves who endlessly wrapped gifts for these kids,” said Katie Collins, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers.

“And we can’t forget the generous donation from our sponsor, Kia! This magic wouldn’t have been possible without their contribution. Thanks again Kia,” said Aimee Fishwich, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers.

Even though Santa’s Helpers has come to an end, there’s always next year. If you are a non-profit, business, or individual who wants to contribute, please contact volunteer4santa@gmail.com or visit the Santa’s Helpers website at www.santashelpersscv.com.

