JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens

Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita is organizing a new project called “Get Real: Adulting 101” that aims to show teens how much money it takes to live on a monthly basis. Get Real: Adulting 101 co-chair, J.R. Hills, explains this new project.

“Think the Game of Life in real life,” Hill said. “Participants will get a fake identity with a career and salary. They’ll visit booths to buy goods and services essential to living, like housing, transportation, and food. Each booth will have a menu of options with a range of prices. Participants will have to decide if they want to max out their budget or be frugal. There will be surprise situations presented to them such as coming into some extra cash or having to cover an unexpected expense like a car accident. The goal is to end the game with money in the bank.”

Booths will be run by local businesses that represent the industry for that booth.

“This is a great way for the community to support teaching students valuable budgeting skills,” said Hills.

In order to host a booth, businesses will pay a nominal fee of $200 which will help cover costs for the event. Businesses are welcome to decorate the booth with their logo and provide materials to promote their business, so this event will be a good marketing opportunity. If your business would like to participate, contact J.R. and Kari at getrealscv@gmail.com.

“If they want to win prizes, learn how to save their money, and challenge their financial knowledge this is going to be a great event,” said co-chair Kari McCoy, as to why teens should participate. “For this first year, the project will focus on high school juniors and seniors. Juniors and seniors that want to participate are asked to register on the project’s website www.getrealscv.com.”

JCI Santa Clarita anticipates this event to be an annual project. For more information about this project or to register your high school junior or senior, visit www.getrealscv.com.

Junior Chamber International Santa Clarita, who are we?

We are Jaycee and are here to build young community leaders and community partners. We welcome all young active citizens between the ages of 18-40 to join our organization. We are dedicated to creating positive change within our community. We believe that service to humanity is the best work of life. We are a community within ourselves – working not only to improve our world but grow as individuals. To learn more, visit our website at: www.jcisantaclarita.com.

