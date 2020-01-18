John Musella Named to Forbes Agency Council

John Musella, President and Chief Strategist of The Musella Group, a full-service communications and public affairs firm, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Musella was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his professional experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome John Musella into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As a member of the Council, Musella has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Musella will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“I am pleased to be joining such a high-level group of professional leaders in the communications field from across the nation,” said Musella. “Having worked in this industry for more than two decades, I have seen how we communicate change dramatically but the importance of telling the story remains as strong as ever.”

John Musella is a Los Angeles area-based public affairs executive with more than two decades of experience in providing strategic communications, government relations, community relations and CSR counsel for Fortune 500 companies, startups and associations.

He has lead communications campaigns and managed high-profile client regulatory and reputation issues, with an emphasis in the land use industry, helping to entitle more than 50,000 new homes in California during his career. Musella also provides strategic political and communications counsel to C-level executives, developing client’s policy and advocacy agendas, and serving as the spokesman and lead advocate representing clients before legislative and regulatory agencies.

A graduate of Washington State University, Musella attended the nationally-ranked Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, where he received a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

Locally, Musella is past Chairman of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the board of LA BizFed and the Building Industry Association of Southern California Los Angeles/Ventura Chapter. Musella is also a past executive committee board member of the Child and Family Center Foundation and past chair of the SCV Youth Project.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

ABOUT THE MUSELLA GROUP

The Musella Group is a communications and public affairs firm with offerings that encompass strategic planning, communications, advocacy, media relations, coalition building and grassroots activation, crisis communications, and executive and brand positioning. The agency is based in Los Angeles, primarily servicing the West Coast.