[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 28
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
| Friday, Feb 28, 2020
freelance journalists -- ab 5 California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego).
California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego).

 

Freelance journalists may soon breathe a sigh of relief after California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) announced amendments had been made to her controversial independent contractor law by removing the cap on the number of submissions freelancers could send to an outlet.

Assembly Bill 5 – which passed the Legislature this past September and was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom – went into effect Jan. 1. AB 5 codified the state Supreme Court’s Dynamex decision, which created a three-part “ABC test” for determining if California workers are misclassified as independent contractors when they should receive employment benefits.

It’s been challenged by gig economy giants Uber and Postmates, with grocery delivery company Instacart vowing to appeal a judge’s order this week finding it likely violates the law by misclassifying shoppers.

But AB 5 also applies to freelance journalists.

The law originally included a provision barring freelancers from submitting more than 35 “submissions” to a single hiring entity – a rule freelancers complained could effectively kill their careers.

“Having heard additional feedback from a variety of freelance writers, photographers and journalists, we are making changes to Assembly Bill 5 that accommodate their needs and still provide protections from misclassification,” Gonzalez said in a statement Thursday.

Gonzalez said she’d introduced amendments to remove the submission cap, but that a contractor cannot replace an employee position.

Freelance contracts must also specify the rate of pay, the deadline for payment and the individual’s property rights to the work, according to the amendments. Freelancers cannot be restricted from working for more than one hiring entity and cannot primarily perform their work at a hiring entity’s business location.

The American Society of Journalists and Authors and National Press Photographers Association sued the state over the law this past December, before it went into effect, claiming their careers were threatened due to the submission cap.

A few days after AB 5 took effect, a Los Angeles judge blocked the journalists’ attempt to restrain the state from enforcing the new law.

Attorney Jim Manley of Pacific Legal Foundation represents the freelance journalists organizations and said in an interview they would not be dismissing the lawsuit in light of the amendments announced Thursday.

“The amendment doesn’t affect the lawsuit at this point because it’s just proposed hasn’t been heard yet or signed by the governor,” Manley said.

“There’s an urgent need from our clients’ members for the courts to step in and put an immediate stop to these limits. They’re losing work right now because these limits are in place,” he added.

Manley said while the lawsuit challenged the 35-submission cap, Thursday’s amendments don’t address the prohibition on video recording by freelancers challenged in the lawsuit.

A preliminary injunction hearing in the freelancers’ lawsuit is still scheduled for March 9 in Los Angeles, Manley said.

San Diego-based freelance journalist Jackie Bryant said in an interview Thursday she has lost work in the two months AB 5 has been in place, including from two outlets who decided to no longer hire freelancers based in California.

But Bryant – who was involved with California Freelance Writers United in petitioning Gonzalez’s office to make amendments – said she doesn’t believe AB 5 “is an inherently bad thing.”

“I think they missed the mark for freelance writers,” Bryant said, noting the new provision establishing a deadline for outlets to pay freelancers “is how you help independent contractors.”

“That’s been my rallying cry. AB 5 addressed the wrong issues,” Bryant said, pointing out she had to solicit more work on Twitter recently because she’s only been paid $300 of the $4,000 in work she’s billed clients for since the beginning of the year and she’s worried about paying rent in March.

Bryant said AB 5 can’t prevent the newsroom layoffs that happen due to buyouts from venture capitalists creating media conglomerates and other problems that continue to shrink the number of full-time journalism jobs.

But she said freelancers fill an industry gap.

“Stringer culture, freelance culture is inherently important for journalism,” Bryant said.

“You need people out there in the field. It’s inherent to the success of journalism. We plug holes in publications and provide necessary stories that may not come to light,” she added.

— By Bianca Bruno
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
Friday, Feb 28, 2020
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
Radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner and former Diamond Princess passenger Carl Goldman has been liberated from the bio-containment wing and moved to a quarantine dorm at Nebraska Medicine hospital, where he is recovering from a diagnosed case of coronavirus COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Friday, Feb 28, 2020
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Early voting has begun in the Santa Clarita Valley and the rest of Los Angeles County with the launch of the new voting system, while some local voters have mixed emotions about the experience.
FULL STORY...
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Friday, Feb 28, 2020
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Freelance journalists may soon breathe a sigh of relief after California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) announced amendments had been made to her controversial independent contractor law by removing the cap on the number of submissions freelancers could send to an outlet.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
Radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner and former Diamond Princess passenger Carl Goldman has been liberated from the bio-containment wing and moved to a quarantine dorm at Nebraska Medicine hospital, where he is recovering from a diagnosed case of coronavirus COVID-19.
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Early voting has begun in the Santa Clarita Valley and the rest of Los Angeles County with the launch of the new voting system, while some local voters have mixed emotions about the experience.
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Freelance journalists may soon breathe a sigh of relief after California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) announced amendments had been made to her controversial independent contractor law by removing the cap on the number of submissions freelancers could send to an outlet.
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
After the annual point-in-time count last month, the Santa Clarita homeless task force reconvened Thursday to brainstorm on priorities for 2020.
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative named Albert Rodriguez president and made other top-level management changes at the nonprofit group's Wednesday, February 26 board meeting.
Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
California Drought Deepens in Mostly Dry February
The California drought situation worsened in February to cover nearly a quarter of the Golden State, amid the likelihood of no measurable rain across a wide swath of Northern California for the first time in recorded history.
California Drought Deepens in Mostly Dry February
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold
The trustees and superintendent of the Sulphur Springs School District desperately want to mislead voters into believing that their proposed general obligation bond, Measure US, is a grassroots effort. But who really manages and supports the financing of Measure US?
Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold
Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU
Jesus Torres' early enrollment at TMU this spring could pay dividends as he prepares for the 2020 fall campaign.
Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU
Canyons Outscore Santa Barbara 18-3 in Double-Header Sweep
SANTA BARBARA — The Lady Cougars outscored host Santa Barbara City College by a combined 18-3 score to sweep its road doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
Canyons Outscore Santa Barbara 18-3 in Double-Header Sweep
CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’
To be a good teacher, one has to spend time in a classroom mastering the art of lesson planning; creating innovative and engaging classwork that moves students forward academically; adapting curriculum to meet individual needs; grading tests; meeting district and state standards; navigating academic bureaucracy; and diplomacy.
CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’
Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw
A passenger reportedly wielding a chainsaw on a public bus is suspected of appearing threatening to both the passengers and driver Thursday afternoon.
Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw
Rialto-Based Pyrotechnic Team Awarded Contract for City’s 2020 Fireworks Show
The annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Santa Clarita is several months away, but the city of Santa Clarita took the first steps Tuesday to secure plans for the celebration.
Rialto-Based Pyrotechnic Team Awarded Contract for City’s 2020 Fireworks Show
California State Officials Say Public Risk to Coronavirus Remains Low
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Hours after confirming the first community-spread case of coronavirus in the United States, officials in California said Thursday that while 33 residents have tested positive and over 8,000 are being monitored, public risk remains low.
California State Officials Say Public Risk to Coronavirus Remains Low
One Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision
At least one person was transported via ambulance to the hospital due to injuries sustained in a head-on collision near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Susan Beth Way Thursday morning.
One Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision
Professional Lacrosse Players Pay Visit to Saugus High
Trent Burke sees lacrosse as “just a game.”
Professional Lacrosse Players Pay Visit to Saugus High
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak with Conference Win Against Glendale
The Lady Cougars reestablished its winning streak at three games with an 8-1 road win vs. conference opponent Glendale College on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak with Conference Win Against Glendale
SCV Water Springs Forward with March Gardening Classes
March is all about spring. We “spring” forward with daylight savings time March 8, and the first day of spring is March 19.
SCV Water Springs Forward with March Gardening Classes
CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers
CSUN is committed to giving its students the resources they need to overcome barriers to a quality education.
CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Coming to Newhall Family Theatre
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in May.
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Coming to Newhall Family Theatre
The MAIN’s March Lineup Announced
Mark your calendars for events in March at The MAIN. The 81-seat theatre in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District, located at 24266 Main Street, offers a variety of film, theatrical, comedic and musical entertainment.
The MAIN’s March Lineup Announced
Detectives Seeking Witnesses in Canyon Country Shooting
Detectives are seeking witnesses to a shooting that occurred in Canyon Country two weeks ago.
Detectives Seeking Witnesses in Canyon Country Shooting
All Vote Centers for 2020 Primary Opening Feb. 29
Los Angeles City Clerk Holly L. Wolcott reminds voters that all vote centers for the 2020 Primary Nominating Election will be open on Saturday, Feb. 29, through Election Day Tuesday, March 3.
All Vote Centers for 2020 Primary Opening Feb. 29
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [story]
Winifred Westover
%d bloggers like this: