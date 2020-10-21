header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
| Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
candidates
CA-25 candidates Christy Smith and Mike Garcia head to a special election on May 12, 2020. | Courtesy photos.

 

With only two weeks left before the November election, candidates Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, honed in on their priorities during a virtual forum Tuesday.

The event, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, offered candidates a chance to discuss topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Assembly Bill 5, transportation and discrimination in the workplace.

“This is a critical election year, especially for businesses. As the Santa Clarita Valley’s leading advocacy organization, we are pleased to yet again host the only candidate forum for the 25th Congressional District, since it is a nationwide-watched race,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

COVID-19 and local businesses

Undoubtedly, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will extend beyond the election. To help struggling local businesses and improve the economy, the candidates stood behind bringing additional stimulus payments and funds under the federal Payment Protection Program.

“It’s time for smart fiscal policy,” Smith said. “We know that there are jobs permanently lost in this economy. So, we need meaningful investment in regional job training programs that correlate to what growth looks like in those industries that might be growing in any given area, and where possible, we need to be partners with our economic development corporations and others who are seeking growth in their own regional economies.”

candidates

Screenshot of SCV Chamber of Commerce forum with Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, top, Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, bottom left and moderator John Musella, October 20, 2020.

Garcia focused on improving federal protection for businesses by including “liability protection” and divergence from China.

“It should require less dependency on China as a primary supplier to the United States,” he said, adding that he would work with “the federal government (and) partner with the state government. Hopefully state legislators will do the right thing and actually remove (Assembly Bill) 5 and allow us to get back to work, allow individual taxpayers to get the benefits they deserve.”

Assembly Bill 5

While not part of the chamber’s questions, the candidates delved into AB 5, the 2019 law that reclassifies many independent contractors as employees, following Garcia’s consistent remarks that Smith did not vote to repeal the bill.

“The irony of Assemblywoman Smith’s position is that she’s had the ability to repeal AB 5, which actually would have avoided losing hundreds of thousands of jobs in the last six months in the midst of the COVID environment, but she chose to vote and not repeal that bill,” he said.

Smith said the California Chamber of Commerce and other chambers throughout the state took a neutral position on the legislation at the time of AB 5’s passage.

“And the reason for that was clear: AB 5 was a legislative response to the Dynamex Supreme Court decision in California in April,” she said. “Dynamex fundamentally restructured and rewrote California labor law, leaving every local small business potentially exposed to frivolous classification lawsuits.”

Smith has since co-authored fixes to the legislation, including AB 323 and AB 2257.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
With only two weeks left before the November election, candidates Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, honed in on their priorities during a virtual forum Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and the East San Gabriel Valley Wednesday, October 21, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
FULL STORY...
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Nearly 300,000 more Americans have died so far in 2020 than in a typical year, with the excess deaths including the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 plus deaths indirectly tied to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection said Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
With only two weeks left before the November election, candidates Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, honed in on their priorities during a virtual forum Tuesday.
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present a special virtual program titled “ACCESSIBILITY/VISIBILITY: Breaking Down the Barriers for People with Disabilities in Media,” going live October 26 at 5 p.m.
Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and the East San Gabriel Valley Wednesday, October 21, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Nearly 300,000 more Americans have died so far in 2020 than in a typical year, with the excess deaths including the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 plus deaths indirectly tied to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection said Tuesday.
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Black Lives Matter Sues L.A. District Attorney, Husband Over Gun-Pointing Incident
A group of Black Lives Matter activists who rang Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s doorbell earlier this year were met by her husband holding a loaded handgun.
Black Lives Matter Sues L.A. District Attorney, Husband Over Gun-Pointing Incident
California AG Asks Court to Intervene in Ballot Box Fight With State GOP
The California attorney general has asked a judge to enforce subpoenas served on the California Republican Party, to order the removal of unofficial ballot drop boxes placed across the state and to turn over the names of voters who used the boxes.
California AG Asks Court to Intervene in Ballot Box Fight With State GOP
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death
The daily COVID-19 report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was not available as of deadline Tuesday due to technical issues with the County's system.
Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
A member of the William S. Hart Union High School District community has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
COVID-19 Precautions Lead to Unexpected Benefit for Mustangs Golf
The coronavirus has created at least one unexpected benefit for The Master's University men's golf team.
COVID-19 Precautions Lead to Unexpected Benefit for Mustangs Golf
Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
While the announcement did not take place in a star-studded ballroom of a Beverly Hills hotel, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has awarded California State University, Northridge a total $80,000 to support the university’s film students, with $20,000 specifically designated to help students adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
California will not allow Six Flags Magic Mountain and other large theme parks, such as Universal Studios and Disneyland, to reopen until their respective counties enter the least restrictive tier under the state’s metrics, officials announced Tuesday.
Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang released the 2020 Annual Report, reflecting growth and increases in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide. The report includes an updated ranking of the County’s 88 cities, including the highest valued cities and those with the highest percentage change from the prior year.
County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light
A two-vehicle crash took down a traffic light in Santa Clarita late Tuesday morning.
Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light
Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in State Route 14 Fatality
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Murdewiyanti Finn, 48, of Lancaster, as the woman killed in a traffic collision on Highway 14 in Newhall Sunday evening.
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in State Route 14 Fatality
SCV Sheriff’s Station Personnel Take Part in Pink Patch Project
For the second year, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel were given the opportunity to trade out their regular patches for pink ones for October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Personnel Take Part in Pink Patch Project
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 923 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far
Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia
The Santa Clarita Valley YMCA will host a UCLA Health blood drive at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia on Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia
Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club
Festival of Trees, Santa Clarita’s premier kickoff to the holiday season and annual benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will continue in person and online this year from November 18-24.
Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club
SCV School Districts Cannot Fully Open Until County Gives OK
SCV school districts have prepared the necessary paperwork to submit in-school waivers, which would allow lower grade levels to return to campus, but the higher grade levels will have to wait for the county to allow it.
SCV School Districts Cannot Fully Open Until County Gives OK
Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines
Governor Gavin Newsom Monday named a group of nationally acclaimed California physician-scientists with expertise in immunization and public health to the state’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines
%d bloggers like this: