July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG

Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the “Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.

Knights of Improv and Comedy have not been seen publicly since 2019 and are ready to entertain audiences with “another round of laughs and off-the-cuff antics.” Three years ago, the troupe had over a dozen members. Now most of them are gone because they found agents, (real-estate agents, and they moved far away.) The original trio of Wade Bradford, Nancy Lantis, and Barry Agin are still in town and they’ve found a few brave and very funny squires to join the quest for improvised comedy.

“I wanted to celebrate the end of the Canyon Theatre Guild’s spectacular season,” said Bradford, the Knights’ director. “So we invited the cast members from the most recent hit shows to join us. If you loved the actors from ‘The Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens’ and ‘A Comedy of Tenors’ then you’ll be delighted when you see some familiar faces playing some wild and whimsical theater games.”

The troupe is ready for a night of family-friendly merriment and imaginative suggestions from the audience as they play some classic theater games (similar to “Whose Line Is It Anyway”) as well as a few new inventions from the troupe.

CTG will be celebrating their return with a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders starting at 7 p.m., before the 8 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for juniors (under 18) and seniors.

Canyon Theater Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For information or to buy tickets, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/improv.

