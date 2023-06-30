header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
100°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 30
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
| Friday, Jun 30, 2023

Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the “Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.

Knights of Improv and Comedy have not been seen publicly since 2019 and are ready to entertain audiences with “another round of laughs and off-the-cuff antics.” Three years ago, the troupe had over a dozen members. Now most of them are gone because they found agents, (real-estate agents, and they moved far away.) The original trio of Wade Bradford, Nancy Lantis, and Barry Agin are still in town and they’ve found a few brave and very funny squires to join the quest for improvised comedy.

“I wanted to celebrate the end of the Canyon Theatre Guild’s spectacular season,” said Bradford, the Knights’ director. “So we invited the cast members from the most recent hit shows to join us. If you loved the actors from ‘The Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens’ and ‘A Comedy of Tenors’ then you’ll be delighted when you see some familiar faces playing some wild and whimsical theater games.”

The troupe is ready for a night of family-friendly merriment and imaginative suggestions from the audience as they play some classic theater games (similar to “Whose Line Is It Anyway”) as well as a few new inventions from the troupe.

CTG will be celebrating their return with a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders starting at 7 p.m., before the 8 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for juniors (under 18) and seniors.

Canyon Theater Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For information or to buy tickets, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/improv.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG

July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
Friday, Jun 30, 2023
Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the "Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class

July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
Monday, Jun 26, 2023
Join Outlets at Tejon for a vibrant evening of creativity and fun in partnership with Bird Dog Arts at suite 440, Saturday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’

July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’
Monday, Jun 26, 2023
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church for an enchanting evening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's, "The Magic Flute" and the tale of good versus evil Sunday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at Hart Park

Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at Hart Park
Friday, Jun 23, 2023
Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at William S. Hart Regional Park presented by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Friday, June 30 and Friday, July 28 at 7:45 p.m.
FULL STORY...

July 20: ‘Water Shaped Dreams’ Artist’s Reception at The MAIN

July 20: ‘Water Shaped Dreams’ Artist’s Reception at The MAIN
Friday, Jun 23, 2023
An exhibit of fine art, "Water Shaped Dreams" by Sarah Lynn, will be on display at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall from June 27 to July 30.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
Tickets are still available to the annual Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala on Saturday, July 8,  to benefit the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival. The fundraiser supports free Shakespeare performances and the Educational Outreach program which provides free and low-cost programming for Santa Clarita Valley schools.
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the "Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest "point-in-time" count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Meet the WiSH Education Foundation outdoors at Hello Subaru on Creekside Road on Friday, Sept. 8 and be transported to an open air party on a warm, late summer night. Early Bird ticket pricing has now been extended through July 5 at 8 p.m. Purchase four tickets for $85 each, a savings of $40.
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
The California State Legislature has approved and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom amendments to the 2023 Budget Act to implement a three-party budget agreement between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness this holiday weekend.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
Sept. 2: CSUN Night Returns to Dodger Stadium
After four long years, California State University, Northridge is delighted to announce the return of the historic CSUN Night at Dodger Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 2: CSUN Night Returns to Dodger Stadium
Aug. 12: Luau Benefiting SNAP Sports
Chandra Neal, a local mom of an athlete in the SCV-based nonprofit Special Needs Athletes & Peer (SNAP) program, penned a letter to the community on the importance of having such an organization like SNAP that fosters inclusion and acceptance.
Aug. 12: Luau Benefiting SNAP Sports
July 8: Enhance Your Landscape at SCV Water Gardening Class
Does your landscape need a refresh? Get inspired with SCV Water!
July 8: Enhance Your Landscape at SCV Water Gardening Class
SCOTUS Rejects Affirmative Action in College Admissions
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court shot down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on Thursday, tightening restrictions on the use of race in college admissions.
SCOTUS Rejects Affirmative Action in College Admissions
Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Evan Tapper as dean of Extended Studies, the first person to hold this new leadership role.
Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 61 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 61 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 61 New Local Cases
Henry Mayo Now Offering New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Aquablation therapy, a surgical treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Henry Mayo Now Offering New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate
CDPH Warns of Mosquito-Borne Diseases After Record Rainfall
This summer, the California Department of Public Health reminds Californians to take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases during outdoor activities.
CDPH Warns of Mosquito-Borne Diseases After Record Rainfall
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall
Applications for the Fall 2023 season are Open. Hurry, Don't wait, Applications are reviewed on a first come basis and parks fill up fast.
Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall
DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment
DISC Surgery Center at Gateway (formerly known as Gateway Surgery Center) has expanded Santa Clarita’s access to leading-edge minimally invasive spine care thanks to the investment and leadership of TriasMD, which acquired the facility earlier this year.
DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment
Wilk Trauma Kits Measure Unanimously Clears Assembly Committee
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced his legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits passed unanimously out of the Assembly Education Committee.
Wilk Trauma Kits Measure Unanimously Clears Assembly Committee
Wilson to Fill Vacant Hart District Governing Board Seat
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board selected Erin McKeon Wilson to complete the term in Trustee Area 4 at its special board meeting Wednesday. The decision was unanimous.
Wilson to Fill Vacant Hart District Governing Board Seat
Avon Rents Moves HQ to Santa Clarita Valley
 Avon Rents, a one-stop vehicle rental company serving the greater Los Angeles area for over 40 years, has recently expanded into the SCV.
Avon Rents Moves HQ to Santa Clarita Valley
Barger Boosts ‘Old Glory’ Historic Oak Tree Protections
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Barger Boosts ‘Old Glory’ Historic Oak Tree Protections
COC Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Support Native American Students
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges to fund a Native American Student Support and Success Program. 
COC Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Support Native American Students
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: