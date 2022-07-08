July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project

The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to offer their feedback at a Community Engagement Open House for the proposed Via Princessa Park on Thursday, July 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center located at 18410 Sierra Highway. Community members are invited to offer their feedback and have their questions answered by city staff and project consultants.
Earlier this year, the city proposed the construction of a brand new 26 acre park adjacent to the existing Via Princessa Metrolink Station located at 19201 Via Princessa. The proposed project will expand the city’s network of parks with potential amenities, including multi-purpose fields, community gathering areas, trails and more. The proposed improvements also include an infiltration facility that will divert stormwater runoff and infiltrate into the nearby Santa Clara River, similar to the existing project underneath the Mercado at the new Canyon Country Community Center.
To help the city collect additional feedback, interested parties may also fill out a brief online survey regarding the proposed park. To learn more about the Via Princessa Community Engagement Open House, please contact Stormwater Compliance Administrator Heather Merenda at hmerenda@santa-clarita.com or (661) 255-1413.
Jami Posten Kennedy, 1989 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia on July 4, 2022, after a long illness. She was a longtime resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, moving to the SCV at age 7.
