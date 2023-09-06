Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally

Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This year’s River Rally will be held at the Newhall Community Center where volunteers will clean a portion of the Santa Clara Riverbed near 12th Street and extending south to Valle Del Oro.

The Santa Clara River, which runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, is one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California. The annual River Rally gathers more than 1,200 volunteers each year to clean a portion of the river, help preserve its natural beauty and protect the habitat for various wildlife, including fragile endangered species.

This is a perfect volunteer opportunity for individuals, families, clubs, scout troops, churches and businesses. In addition to removing trash and debris from the riverbed, volunteers can sign up to help with logistics, including volunteer check-in, arts and crafts, water and glove distribution and biologist training line control. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, are required to pre-register online by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com/Events by Sept. 15.

All participants must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up debris in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sun protection, such as sunscreen and a hat. Participants are asked to bring a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated. A water refill station will be also provided on-site by SCV Water. This year, participants will receive a returnable bracelet during check-in to be worn during the duration of the event and must be returned for their giveaway item after completing the cleanup event. All bracelets will be cleaned and reused for future events, aligning with Green Santa Clarita’s values to reduce waste and prevent potential litter from entering the riverbed. Giveaway items include Starbucks coffee, a breakfast snack, Italian ice and more! Cleanup supplies, such as gloves and trash bags will be provided as well.

Additionally, volunteers are encouraged to carpool, walk, ride public transportation or bike to the event. A free bike valet service will be provided by local bicycle shop, Incycle. Another great part of this event is the Environmental Expo, where volunteers will have the opportunity to explore non-profits, community groups and organizations offering tips on preserving the City’s local watershed, pollution prevention, sustainability efforts, recycling and more. For safety reasons, pets are not allowed at this event.

For more information on the 28th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo, please call the River Rally hotline at (661) 284-1415 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com. For information regarding volunteer registration, email volunteers@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3708.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...