July 15: Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market, Craft Show

The Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market and Craft Show will be open Saturdays now through Sept. 23. The market will be held next to Central Park in the Bouquet Canyon Church parking lot, 27000 Bouquet Canyon road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The market will be held on Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will host farmers, food and craft vendors.

The Santa Clarita Valley community is encouraged to attend to support local farmers and craft vendors.

The event is hosted by Newhall Marketplace.

