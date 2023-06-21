July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community

Triumph Foundation is celebrating 15 years of serving the community at its annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton in Universal City, on July 15, 2023.

The proceeds will benefit Triumph Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to minimize the obstacles for children, adults, and Veterans that suffer from spinal cord injuries and other forms of paralysis. Guests will be treated to a three-course meal, dancing, silent auction, and casino games.

“For fifteen years, Triumph Foundation has partnered with people who become paralyzed to assist them with triumphing over the new challenges they face,” says Andrew Skinner, Triumph Foundation’s Founder who suffered a spinal cord injury in 2004. “One of the highlights of our year, the Let’em Roll Gala brings the entire community together for a night of fun to celebrate our accomplishments and raise much need funds to help us make quality of life a reality for people with disabilities.”

Since its inception, Triumph Foundation has provided critical assistance services to its 10,000 members through its Newly Injured Support, Grants & Equipment, and Adaptive Recreation programs. These quality-of-life programs provide education, financial support, employment assistance, and inclusive community activities.

“The Let’em Roll Gala, is not a typical fundraiser, it’s inspirational, impactful, and powerful event that builds relationships, raises funds for an important cause, and changes lives,” said Randi Wyatt, Triumph Foundation’s Volunteer Coordinator.

This year, the organization is doubling down on its commitment to the needs of the paralysis and disability community and expanding programs to change the world for many more needy recipients.

Join Triumph Foundation on July 15, 2023 to help people with disabilities live active and fulfilling lives.

Tickets can be purchased on the website. Checks can be made to Triumph Foundation and mailed to 27811 Avenue Hopkins Unit 5, Valencia, CA 91355.

To become an Event Sponsor or donate to the Silent Auction, please visit Triumph’s website. or email info@Triumph-Foundation.org.

