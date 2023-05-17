July 15: Triumph Foundation’s 13 Annual Let’em Roll Gala

The Triumph Foundation is inviting supporters to their 13th annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton on July 15.
Join hundreds of key leaders in the disability movement, business, and families from all over Southern California for an exciting night of food, games and fun. Don’t miss this exciting Triumph Foundation tradition that supports their programs all year long.
The even will feature a three-course dinner, casino games, music and dancing, a silent auction and prizes.
Tickets will include $500 in casino chip tokens and an optional Texas Hold’em Poker tournament.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Universal City Hilton, located at 555 Universal Hollywood dr.
Tickets start at $275 for general admission as well as high priced sponsorship spots which include a VIP table for eight or more attendees.
To purchase a ticket or for more information check out the website.
Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, reported that Rydell Chevrolet recently held an online auction where the winner could choose a charity to receive a donation. The SCV Boys & Girls Club was chosen twice for a total of $20,000.
On Saturday, May 20, the second annual Stop the Stigma SCV Takes Action, will be held at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,to again raise awareness about the adult mental health concerns facing the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Opera will present "Susannah," an American musical drama by Carlisle Floyd in three performances scheduled for June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita.
The American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley thanks everyone who came together to fund the future of cancer research and local patient services by attending this year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6 at Central Park, celebrating its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the theme “Cirque du Cure.”
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath that formally conveys their support to Governor Gavin Newsom for an extension of the current California Film Tax Credit for another five years.
The school year in the William S. Hart School District will end on May 30. The district's xx high school graduations will begin with the the Academy of the Canyons Graduation on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355.
Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, reported that Rydell Chevrolet recently held an online auction where the winner could choose a charity to receive a donation. The SCV Boys & Girls Club was chosen twice for a total of $20,000.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will convene a webinar to assist school districts in building strategies to counter declining enrollment. Thurmond will host and moderate the webinar on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.
After what can be characterized as a tumultuous year in the real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the May 15 forecast for the 2023 Assessment Roll. Prang reported to the Los Angeles Count Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase approximately 5% over 2022, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
Even though the event is called the Franson Last Chance track meet at Azusa Pacific University, Mustangs athletes used it as a tune-up for the upcoming National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships.
College of the Canyons Men's Baseball won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.
Carrie Boyd's fifth grade students at Stevenson Ranch Elementary School, will soon have an exciting new program modeled after the television show "The Amazing Race" to teach American history, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Spring 2023 Teacher Grant program.
On Saturday, May 20, the second annual Stop the Stigma SCV Takes Action, will be held at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,to again raise awareness about the adult mental health concerns facing the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Opera will present "Susannah," an American musical drama by Carlisle Floyd in three performances scheduled for June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.