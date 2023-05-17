header image

1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
July 15: Triumph Foundation’s 13 Annual Let’em Roll Gala
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Water drop


The Triumph Foundation is inviting supporters to their 13th annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton on July 15.

Join hundreds of key leaders in the disability movement, business, and families from all over Southern California for an exciting night of food, games and fun. Don’t miss this exciting Triumph Foundation tradition that supports their programs all year long.

The even will feature a three-course dinner, casino games, music and dancing, a silent auction and prizes.

Tickets will include $500 in casino chip tokens and an optional Texas Hold’em Poker tournament.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Universal City Hilton, located at 555 Universal Hollywood dr.

Tickets start at $275 for general admission as well as high priced sponsorship spots which include a VIP table for eight or more attendees.

To purchase a ticket or for more information check out the website.

 
AT2 Aerospace Chooses Santa Clarita for Headquarters
This month Lockheed Martin announced the completed transition of their hybrid airship IP and related assets to a newly formed commercial company, AT2 Aerospace.
AT2 Aerospace Chooses Santa Clarita for Headquarters
CSUN Enters National Invitational Softball Championship
For the first time since the 2015 NCAA Tournament, the CSUN softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
CSUN Enters National Invitational Softball Championship
Princess Cruises Debuts First-Ever Summer Colonial Heritage Voyages
For the first time ever, the Valencia-based Princess Cruises will offer a series of Colonial Heritage itineraries featuring Yorktown,
Princess Cruises Debuts First-Ever Summer Colonial Heritage Voyages
Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
Supes Back Tax Credits to Keep TV, Film Jobs in L.A.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath that formally conveys their support to Governor Gavin Newsom for an extension of the current California Film Tax Credit for another five years.
Supes Back Tax Credits to Keep TV, Film Jobs in L.A.
End of Hart District School Year, Graduations Approach
The school year in the William S. Hart School District will end on May 30. The district's xx high school graduations will begin with the the Academy of the Canyons Graduation on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355.
End of Hart District School Year, Graduations Approach
May 23: Webinar on Declining School Enrollment
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will convene a webinar to assist school districts in building strategies to counter declining enrollment. Thurmond will host and moderate the webinar on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.
May 23: Webinar on Declining School Enrollment
L.A. County Property Values Near $2 Trillion
After what can be characterized as a tumultuous year in the real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the May 15 forecast for the 2023 Assessment Roll. Prang reported to the Los Angeles Count Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase approximately 5% over 2022, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
L.A. County Property Values Near $2 Trillion
L.A. County Animal Care Center May Cat Adoption Special
A special cat adoption promotion is happening now at the Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers. During the May Flowers promotion, all cats are just $15 during the month of May.
L.A. County Animal Care Center May Cat Adoption Special
May 29: Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers
SCV Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary will host the annual special Memorial Day event honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
May 29: Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers
Agua Dulce Women’s Club Celebrates Grand Reopening
The Agua Dulce Women’s Club recently celebrated the grand reopening of its renovated clubhouse. To celebrate the reopening of the clubhouse the community commemorated the day at the new clubhouse.
Agua Dulce Women’s Club Celebrates Grand Reopening
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015
Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet
Even though the event is called the Franson Last Chance track meet at Azusa Pacific University, Mustangs athletes used it as a tune-up for the upcoming National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships.
Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet
Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6
College of the Canyons Men's Baseball won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.
Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6
COC’s Sascha Marcellin Commits to Texas A&M University Texarkana
College of the Canyons all-conference selection Sascha Marcellin will continue her soccer career at Texas A&M University Texarkana after committing to the Eagles program for the 2023 season.
COC’s Sascha Marcellin Commits to Texas A&M University Texarkana
Stevenson Ranch Teacher Awarded California Credit Union Grant
Carrie Boyd's fifth grade students at Stevenson Ranch Elementary School, will soon have an exciting new program modeled after the television show "The Amazing Race" to teach American history, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Spring 2023 Teacher Grant program.
Stevenson Ranch Teacher Awarded California Credit Union Grant
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 15 - Sunday, May 21.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
