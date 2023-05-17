July 15: Triumph Foundation’s 13 Annual Let’em Roll Gala

The Triumph Foundation is inviting supporters to their 13th annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton on July 15.

Join hundreds of key leaders in the disability movement, business, and families from all over Southern California for an exciting night of food, games and fun. Don’t miss this exciting Triumph Foundation tradition that supports their programs all year long.

The even will feature a three-course dinner, casino games, music and dancing, a silent auction and prizes.

Tickets will include $500 in casino chip tokens and an optional Texas Hold’em Poker tournament.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Universal City Hilton, located at 555 Universal Hollywood dr.

Tickets start at $275 for general admission as well as high priced sponsorship spots which include a VIP table for eight or more attendees.

To purchase a ticket or for more information check out the website.

