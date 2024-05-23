May 27: SCV Memorial Day Ceremony at Eternal Valley

SCV Veterans Memorial Inc. and Eternal Valley Memorial Park will present the 36th annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony honoring fallen American heroes on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Women in the Military.”

Parking will be allowed throughout Eternal Valley and shuttles will be provided for transportation to the ceremony location. Seating will be available and it is recommended to wear a hat.

Female veterans from the Santa Clarita Valley will be acknowledged with stage display and will be presented with certificates of recogniton cy the city of Santa Clarita and various elected officials.

The keynote speaker for this year’s event is set to be retired Major Heidi Heinrich.

Following the ceremony, the audience is invited to the Veterans Memorial Wall for the reading of the more than 1,000 names inscribed on the wall.

For more information or directions, call (661) 259-0800.

Eternal Valley Memorial Park

23287 N. Sierra Highway

Newhall, California 91321

