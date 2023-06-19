July 2: Sierra Hillbillies Independence Day Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club invite the public to “Be Patriotic With Us” and attend an Independence Day Dance on Sunday, July 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. Admission is $10 per dancer.

The Sierra Hillbillies will sport their colors with caller Dale Hoppers on the mike for SSD squares and line dancing.

Casual attire is always welcome, even better this month if you’re dressed in red, white, and blue. Proof of vaccination is no longer required, but masking is optional or as required on dance day.

For more information, call the Sierra Hillbillies Google line, 6561-262-9525, or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

