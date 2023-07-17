header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
86°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 17
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
| Monday, Jul 17, 2023
Santa Clara Watershed

The city of Santa Clarita’s Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River is having its regular meeting Thursday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.

Items on the agenda include updates on the Santa Clara River Strategic Outreach and Engagement Plan and Hasley Canyon Park.

Join via WebEx Webinar (members of the public)

Webinar number: 2488 142 5593

Password: scwp

Link to the WebEx Webinar [here].

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, 91355.

The full agenda is available [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill

Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita announced construction is officially underway as Copper Hill is undergoing improvements between Decoro Drive and the McBean Bridge deck.
FULL STORY...

July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting

July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita's Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River is having its regular meeting Thursday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
FULL STORY...

Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV

Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 17 - Sunday, July 23.
FULL STORY...

July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup

July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
FULL STORY...

July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing

July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on Tuesday, July 18 to continue the public hearing on the Shadowbox Studios project.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
If you’re looking to tie the knot this season – look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
The city of Santa Clarita announced construction is officially underway as Copper Hill is undergoing improvements between Decoro Drive and the McBean Bridge deck.
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
California State University Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the hiring of Anais Mathes as an assistant coach with the Matadors.
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River is having its regular meeting Thursday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
California State University, Northridge officials have renamed, reinvented and reimagined the university’s Institute of Feminist Studies and Social Action , providing the campus with a think tank to inspire participation in guiding social change.
CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Kidsave, a global children’s charity that advocates for and supports the adoption of older children growing up in orphanages and foster care, including 12-year-old Matt who is currently living with a host family in Stevenson Ranch, is kickstarting their Summer Miracles Program, in which families in the United States open their hearts and homes to kids from Colombia for five weeks.
SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Bacterial Levels Remain High at Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at Some L.A. County Beaches
July 19: Hart District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, July 19, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
July 19: Hart District Board Meeting
Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 17 - Sunday, July 23.
Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory beginning 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 and lasting until Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Clarita Valley may be potentially impacted by unhealthy air quality.
AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Clothes for Cash Fundraiser Benefits Saugus High Band
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are holding a Clothes for Cash fundraiser every Saturday 8 a.m. to noon now through Aug. 12.
Clothes for Cash Fundraiser Benefits Saugus High Band
SCV Chamber Ribbon Cuttings for Jewelry Fixx, Funburger
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host two ribbon cutting events to celebrate new chamber members Jewelry Fixx and Funburger.
SCV Chamber Ribbon Cuttings for Jewelry Fixx, Funburger
Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed
Blue Star Ranch will hold its 2023 Open House Event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will invite donors, veterans and their families and everyone interested in assisting veterans to learn about Blue Star Ranch's program sessions for veterans.
Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed
Schiavo’s Bills Approved by Senate Policy Committees
In advance of the Senate Committee deadline this week, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced she successfully passed all of her bills out of Senate policy committees. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and Northwest San Fernando Valley.
Schiavo’s Bills Approved by Senate Policy Committees
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, approved a two-year agreement with the Part-time Faculty United American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 on Wednesday, July 12. The contract includes market adjustments to improve adjunct faculty regional salary survey ranking and provides a cumulative increase of 23.4 percent.
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
Santa Clarita offers an array of remarkable amenities that truly set us apart from other communities. One in particular, that I continue to proudly emphasize, is our exceptional parks system which enriches the lives of our residents with an impressive collection of 37 picturesque parks thoughtfully dispersed throughout our various neighborhoods. Designed for a wide range of activities, from playing sports to spending time with family, it is our goal to maintain and improve our Santa Clarita parks.
Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on Tuesday, July 18 to continue the public hearing on the Shadowbox Studios project.
July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
Public Comment Sought on LASD Presence in Schools
The Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department School Resource Deputy program.
Public Comment Sought on LASD Presence in Schools
Supes Pass Motion to Codify Right to Council for Eviction Defense
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs joins the L.A. Renters Right to Counsel Coalition to commend the vote by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a motion that will guarantee tenants the right to an attorney in eviction proceedings.
Supes Pass Motion to Codify Right to Council for Eviction Defense
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: