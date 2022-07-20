header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 20
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
July 23- Aug. 27: ‘Oliver!’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary Performance in the SCV
| Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
olivercrop

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, “Oliver Twist.”

“Lionel Bart’s Oliver!” will open Saturday, July 23 and play weekends at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall through Aug. 27. This production celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first-ever performance of “Oliver!” in the Santa Clarita Valley. The 1972 performance was performed by the Canyon High School theatre department on stage at Hart Auditorium.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

The director of “Oliver!” Eduardo Arteaga intends to bring a fresh, new take on this timeless classic.

“The visual and creative design of this production is based on the aesthetic and technology inspired by what Steampunk represents,” he said. “The set, costuming and staging, are inspired by the works of Jules Verne and H.G. Wells, as well as the birth of the Steampunk movement that began rising in the 1980s.”

“Oliver!” features a cast of 29 who sing and dance classic musical numbers such as “Food, Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” “I’d Do Anything” and the lovable, “Oom Pah-Pah!.”

“Creating the costumes for Oliver has been a true labor of love. It was fun finding ways to bring each character’s personality out through their costumes, especially given the steampunk aesthetic the director was going for,” said Costume Designer Nicole Arteaga.

Katrina Negrete serves as vocal director and the musical is and choreographed by Gabriella Roberts.

This show is rated PG.

For ticket reservations visit Canyon Theatre Guild online or call the CTG Box Office at (661) 799-2702.

Canyon Theatre Guild,

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

July 23- Aug. 27: ‘Oliver!’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary Performance in the SCV

July 23- Aug. 27: ‘Oliver!’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary Performance in the SCV
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, "Oliver Twist."
FULL STORY...

Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development

Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Jenny Galante to executive vice president, revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.
FULL STORY...

Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos

Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will be performing at Rancho Camulos Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride

SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Female deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were among the first to ride the new Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, July 14.
FULL STORY...

July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival

July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
The Garagiste Wine Festival: Seventh Annual Urban Exposure will be held in Glendale July 22-23.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
July 23- Aug. 27: ‘Oliver!’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary Performance in the SCV
Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, "Oliver Twist."
July 23- Aug. 27: ‘Oliver!’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary Performance in the SCV
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Variant Continues to Fuel Spread of COVID
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,327 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Variant Continues to Fuel Spread of COVID
LAX, DMV, United Airlines to Launch Real ID Popup Location
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, in collaboration with United Airlines and Los Angeles World Airport, has launched a first of its kind pilot program that allows California-based passengers and employees to conveniently complete their Real ID application at Los Angeles International Airport.
LAX, DMV, United Airlines to Launch Real ID Popup Location
Newhall’s Merry Graham Wins Grand Prize in 505SW Recipe Contest
Merry Graham, of Newhall, has won the Grand Prize from the 505 Southwestern 25 Years of Flavor nationwide recipe contest.
Newhall’s Merry Graham Wins Grand Prize in 505SW Recipe Contest
Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center
Vintage Chariots first flagship store is now open and located at the The Patios in Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center
Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Our main goal as a city is to provide residents of Santa Clarita with the services and programs they desire.
Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced their roster of Spring 2022 Grantees, California Institute of the Arts visiting faculty Matt Connolly was listed among its impressive honorees.
Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
High-Speed Rail Releases Summer 2022 Construction Update
The California High-Speed Rail Authority released its Summer 2022 Construction Update on July 18 highlighting progress on the high-speed rail project.
High-Speed Rail Releases Summer 2022 Construction Update
Vince Ferry Named New Principal of Castaic High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District has named Vince Ferry as the new principal of Castaic High School.
Vince Ferry Named New Principal of Castaic High School
July 20: Cuban Night at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
The Canyon Country Farmer's Market will celebrate Cuban Night, a free fun family event on Wednesday, July 20.
July 20: Cuban Night at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
July 23: Let ‘Em Roll Gala Fundraising Event for the Triumph Foundation
The Let’em Roll Gala will be held Saturday July 23 at the Universal Hilton in Universal City from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for the fundraiser to benefit the Triumph Foundation.
July 23: Let ‘Em Roll Gala Fundraising Event for the Triumph Foundation
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Jenny Galante to executive vice president, revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development
Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Troy Allen as its new vice president for Facilities Development & Management.
Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management
Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will be performing at Rancho Camulos Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m.
Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal
For one last time, Team USA fans got to see former Santa Clarita Valley resident Allyson Felix flying down a world championships track as the rest of the field struggled to catch up.
In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal
July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session, followed immediately with open session at 6:40 p.m.
July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
July 20: Hart Board to Review Modernization Plans, Extend Superintendent Contract
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's governing board will take place Wednesday, July 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
July 20: Hart Board to Review Modernization Plans, Extend Superintendent Contract
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride
Female deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were among the first to ride the new Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, July 14.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride
Vasquez Rocks Superintendents to Host Meet & Greet Every Saturday
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Natural Center will host meet and greets every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Natural Area’s superintendents to ask questions and discover new park activities.
Vasquez Rocks Superintendents to Host Meet & Greet Every Saturday
Monday COVID Roundup: 532 New SCV Cases; Deaths Remain at 483
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 29 new deaths and 18,849 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 532 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: 532 New SCV Cases; Deaths Remain at 483
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: