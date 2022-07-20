July 23- Aug. 27: ‘Oliver!’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary Performance in the SCV

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, “Oliver Twist.”

“Lionel Bart’s Oliver!” will open Saturday, July 23 and play weekends at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall through Aug. 27. This production celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first-ever performance of “Oliver!” in the Santa Clarita Valley. The 1972 performance was performed by the Canyon High School theatre department on stage at Hart Auditorium.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

The director of “Oliver!” Eduardo Arteaga intends to bring a fresh, new take on this timeless classic.

“The visual and creative design of this production is based on the aesthetic and technology inspired by what Steampunk represents,” he said. “The set, costuming and staging, are inspired by the works of Jules Verne and H.G. Wells, as well as the birth of the Steampunk movement that began rising in the 1980s.”

“Oliver!” features a cast of 29 who sing and dance classic musical numbers such as “Food, Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” “I’d Do Anything” and the lovable, “Oom Pah-Pah!.”

“Creating the costumes for Oliver has been a true labor of love. It was fun finding ways to bring each character’s personality out through their costumes, especially given the steampunk aesthetic the director was going for,” said Costume Designer Nicole Arteaga.

Katrina Negrete serves as vocal director and the musical is and choreographed by Gabriella Roberts.

This show is rated PG.

For ticket reservations visit Canyon Theatre Guild online or call the CTG Box Office at (661) 799-2702.

Canyon Theatre Guild,

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

