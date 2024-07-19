July 27: Santa Clarita Will Waive Animal Adoption Fees

Did you know that the summer season is the busiest intake time for Animal Care Centers? It’s also the best time to add a new furry friend to your family.

Join the city of Santa Clarita, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center, for Pet Adoption Day on Saturday, July 27, at the Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Come to the park and meet dogs that are currently available for adoption from the Castaic Animal Care Center. As an incentive to adopt and not shop, the city will waive all adoption fees for residents who adopt an animal at the event.

Residents can expect to meet a variety of animals and have the opportunity to walk, play and get to know these furry friends, before choosing to adopt.

Those interested in adopting at Pet Adoption Day will be responsible for paying the license fee, which is typically $20 for dogs, but all other fees will be covered by the city.

For more information on the upcoming Pet Adoption Day, please contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076.

