Inside Weather Santa Clarita CA

Clear

69°F Calendar Today in

S.C.V. History 1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [

- Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [ story

June 15: Hart District Special Meeting Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a closed session at 7:30 a.m., followed immediately by special meeting at 8 a.m., on Wednesday, June 15. The meeting will take place at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, California. The meeting can also be viewed on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/JBtwWdEca0g. James Webb will attend the meeting via teleconference from 2200 Harvard St., Sacramento, CA. The agenda will be posted at that location and the remote location will be open to the public. To view the agenda in its entirety, see below. Special Meeting of the Governing Board

William S. Hart Union HSD

June 15, 2022 8:00AM

(Closed Session 7:30 a.m.) Administrative Center 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, California. The meeting can also be viewed on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/JBtwWdEca0g. James Webb will attend the meeting via teleconference from 2200 Harvard St., Sacramento, CA. The agenda will be posted at that location and the remote location will be open to the public. I. Call to Order II. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum III. Public Comments for Closed Session Items Quick Summary / Abstract: A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below). IV. First Closed Session IV.A. Appointment of School Principals (per Government Code Section 54957) Quick Summary / Abstract: Consideration of appointment of School Principals. IV.B. Appointment of Assistant Principals (per Government Code Section 54957) Quick Summary / Abstract: Consideration of appointment of Assistant Principals.



IV.C. Public Employee Performance Evaluation – Superintendent (2021/22) (per Government Code Section 54957) Quick Summary / Abstract: Public employee performance evaluation. V. Report of Closed Session Action VI. Re-Establishment of Quorum VII. Pledge of Allegiance VIII. Approval of Agenda IX. Special Items Quick Summary / Abstract: A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed on the agenda by completing a speaker card. You will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes.



IX.A. Appointment of School Principals Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: Staff will present candidates for the position of principal.



Financial Impact: Appropriate placement on the certificated management salary schedule. Recommended Motion: Approve candidates presented for the position of principal. IX.B. Appointment of Assistant Principals Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: Staff will present the candidates for the position of Assistant Principal.



Financial Impact: Appropriate placement on the certificated management salary schedule. Recommended Motion: Approve candidates presented for the position of Assistant Principal.



IX.C. California School Dashboard Local Indicators Speaker: David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment Quick Summary / Abstract: Information regarding the local indicators of California’s accountability and

continuous improvement system, the Dashboard, will be shared. Rationale: California’s accountability and continuous improvement system, the Dashboard, contains reports that display the performance of local educational agencies (LEAs), schools, and student groups on a set of state and local measures to assist in identifying strengths, weaknesses, and areas in need of improvement. The reports are broken into two groups: state indicators and local indicators. This report will focus on the five local indicators, define each, and share how the Hart District performed on each.



Attachments: Local Indicators Update added 6/14/22 dd IX.D. Local Control and Accountability Plan 2022/23 Adoption Speaker: Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Staff Development Quick Summary / Abstract: A public hearing to receive comments on the 2022/23 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) was held on June 8, 2022. The final 2022/23 LCAP is attached and presented to the Governing Board for adoption. Rationale: Pursuant to Education Code 52060, all local educational agencies (LEA) must adopt and annually update a Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP). The LCAP is a three-year plan describing the LEA’s annual goals and specific actions to address state and local priorities to support outcomes for all students and student groups. In addition, the plan must describe the actions the LEA is taking to increase or improve services for low-income students, English learners, and foster youth (referred to as “unduplicated pupils”) as compared to all students, in proportion to the additional funds allocated to the LEA based on the number and concentration of these students. Included in this request for approval are: the Budget Overview for Parents, Supplement to the Annual Update to the 2021/22 LCAP, the 2022/23 LCAP, Financial Action Tables, and LCAP Instructions. Recommended Motion: Adopt the 2022/23 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Annual Updates. Attachments: 2022-23 LCAP IX.E. 2022/23 Budget Adoption Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: A public hearing to receive comments relative to the District’s proposed 2022/23 Budget was held during the June 8, 2022, Governing Board meeting. The final 2022/23 Budget is attached and presented to the Governing Board for adoption, consistent with the requirements of the California Education Code Sections 42103 and 42127. Financial Impact: As reflected in the attached 2022/23 Budget. Recommended Motion: Staff recommends the Governing Board adopt the 2022/23 Budget as presented and forward to the Los Angeles County Office of Education for approval. Attachments: 2022-2023 Adopted Budget IX.F. Resolution No. 21/22-50 – Designating Certain General Funds as Committed Fund Balance Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Resolution No. 21/22-50 designating certain general funds as committed fund balance is presented for approval. Rationale: The 2021/22 enacted state budget provided deposits into the Proposition 98 rainy day fund that bring the balance in the fund to $6.4 billion, triggering the local 10 percent reserve cap in the following year (2022/23). The Governor’s proposed budget for 2022/23 makes an additional deposit to the rainy day fund, which ensures that the local reserve cap will remain in place for the foreseeable future. On March 17, 2022, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction issued a “Notification of School District Reserve Cap Requirements 2022/23 Fiscal Year,” which affirms that the cap on local reserves is effective with the 2022/23 fiscal year. The local reserve 10 percent figure is measured as a percentage of total general fund expenditures, transfers out, and other uses. This is the same as the computation used to determine a local district’s minimum reserve level or reserve for economic uncertainties (sometimes also known as designated for economic uncertainties). Assigned and unassigned fund balances in the Special Reserve Fund for Other than Capital Outlay Projects (Fund 17) are added to the General Fund to determine total reserves subject to the cap. Excluded from the reserve computation are the non-spendable, restricted, and committed components of the fund balance. As stated above, the committed fund balance is exempt from the 10 percent local reserve calculation. For amounts to be committed, Board action must take place before the end of the reporting period; however, the amount can be determined in the subsequent period. The attached resolution reflects commitments for June 30, 2023. In committing funds for a specific purpose by resolution, the Board establishes compliance with the 10 percent local reserve cap for 2022/23. This resolution is a preliminary measure, and the amounts are estimated. The committed fund’s amounts will be finalized prior to September 1, 2023, per GASB 54 rules. Attachments: GASB-54 Committed Funds 2022-2023 X. Second Closed Session Quick Summary / Abstract: This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item IV – First Closed Session, if needed.



XI. Return to Public Session/Adjournment Disability Information: In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading... Related Comment On This Story