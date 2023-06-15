June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced today that she is hosting a community hike in partnership with the Sierra Club, taking place on Saturday, June 17, at the Placerita Nature Center.

The event aims to foster community engagement, prompt environmental awareness, and celebrate the natural beauty of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The community hike will begin at 8:30 a.m., offering participants the opportunity to explore the scenic Oak of the Golden Dream hiking trail alongside Assemblywoman Schiavo.

The Sierra Club, renowned for its commitment to protecting and preserving our planet, joins forces with Assemblywoman Schiavo to promote sustainable practices and inspire meaningful change.

This event is open to all community members, including families, outdoor enthusiasts, and individuals passionate about environmental issues. Participants are advised to wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear, bring water bottles, and use sunscreen during the hike.

To join, simply come to the Placerita Nature Center, located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd, Newhall, CA, 91321 at 8:30 am on Saturday, June 17. All in the community are welcome.

