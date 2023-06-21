June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on Thursday, June 22.

The College administration will provide an overview of the Pro Forma of the student housing including all expected income and resulting operating costs. The Pro Forma concludes that the student housing does not place financial liability on the district, and that the building is self-sustaining, as mandated by the terms and conditions of the grant used to fund the project, according to the meeting’s agenda.

After the June 14, meeting, the project scope that was presented to the board was reviewed with the board’s consultant on the California Environmental Quality Act. The informal review lead staff to believe there would be no unexpected conditions during the environmental process that have not previously been found or would prevent the project from moving forward.

The protocols for determining the projects scope outlined by the grant have been followed without deviation, according to the agenda item.

The CEQA review process is clearly defined by statute and is being performed in parallel with the project’s preliminary planning process, which is consistent with the district’s Capital Projects planning process, by which all capital projects at the district have been planned and completed.

At the board meeting on June 14, as the final step in determining the project scope, staff and the architects presented two variations of where the facility could be placed on the Valencia campus’ Lot 6 parking lot, the quantity and types of units, floor plans, and a brief overview of the operating costs and income of the building.

There was consensus from the board on one of the site options, as well as the unit types, quantities, bed counts and other amenities that were a part of the presentation.

The special meeting will take place at the college’s University Center, room 301 on June 22 at 3:15 p.m. Those that can’t attend can view the meeting online using the zoom link.

